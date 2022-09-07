Summary

The US 10-year Treasury yield surged a whopping 16 basis points to 3.35%, its highest finish since early June. Two-year US Bond rates rose to 3.50% from 3.39% yesterday.

Which boosted the Dollar Index (DXY), a favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies 0.63% higher to 110.22 from 109.77 yesterday. It was the strongest finish for the Dollar Index since May 2002.

The Dollar’s rally was broad-based, finishing strongest against the low-yielding and resource currencies. USD/CHF rallied to 0.9840 from 0.9790 yesterday.

Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the Greenback rocketed to 143.07 overnight and fresh 24-year high, before easing to settle at 142.75, up 1.6% from yesterday’s 140.47.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled 1.16% to 0.6735 from 0.6811 after the RBA raised its Overnight Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 2.35%. The move was widely expected, and the Australian central bank signalled it would slow the pace of rate increases.

The Euro (EUR/USD) dipped to 0.9907 (0.9940) ahead of tomorrow’s ECB monetary policy meeting where policy makers are likely to announce a 0.50% rate increase.

Sterling (GBP/USD) slid to 1.1520 from 1.1550 yesterday. Incoming UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said that she would cut taxes to reward hard work which was shrugged aside by the surging Greenback.

New Zealand’s Kiwi (NZD/USD), which is closely associated with its larger cousin the Aussie, slid to 0.6045 from 0.6107 yesterday.

The USD/CAD pair rallied modestly to 1.3154 from 1.3130 yesterday. The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its prime Overnight Rate to 3.25% from 2.50%.

The Dollar’s rally was broad-based, advancing against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) rose to 36.65 (36.55). USD/CNH surged to 6.9405 from 6.9175 yesterday.

Other global bond yields were mixed. Germany’s 10-year Bund settled with a yield at 1.63% (1.56%). Australia’s 10-year bond rate dipped to 3.64% from 3.66%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.23%. The UK 10-year Gilt yield climbed to 3.09% from 2.93%.

Wall Street stocks eased. The DOW was last at 31,147 (31,450). The S&P 500 settled at 3,907 (3,937).

Economic data released yesterday saw Japan’s Annual Household Spending fall to 3.4% from 3.5%, way below median estimates at 4.5%.

Germany’s July Factory Orders slumped to -1.1% from -0.3% month-on-month and -13.6% y/y from a previous -9% year-on-year.

The US S&P August Global Services PMI eased to 43.7 from 44.1 while the Composite PMI dipped to 44.6 from median expectations and a previous 45.0.

USD/JPY – The US Dollar took off against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen following the rise in US treasury yields. Overnight the Greenback traded to a fresh 24-year peak at 143.07 before easing in late New York to 142.75. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its interest rates low against the backdrop of rate hikes by other global central banks.

AUD/USD – Following the RBA’s decision to increase its Overnight Cash Rate by 50 bp to 2.35%, the Aussie slid lower after initially holding. Overnight, AUD.USD tumbled to 0.6728 lows before settling at 0.6735 in late New York. Overnight high traded was at 0.6832.

GBP/USD – Sterling was pounded once again by US Dollar bulls despite a pledge by incoming Prime Minister Liz Trust that she would cut taxes to reward hard work. Overnight, the British Pound slumped to a low at 1.1494 before rallying to settle above the 1.1500 level to 1.1520.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away, the shared currency eased further against the surging Greenback to finish at 0.9907 from 0.9940 yesterday. Overnight low traded was at 0.9864. The Euro traded to an overnight high at 0.9986. Selling in the Euro was subdued ahead of tomorrow’s ECB interest rate policy meeting.

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s Global Milk Price Index which rose to 4.9% from a previous -2.9%. Australia’s AIG Services Index climbed to 53.3 from 51.7. The Aussie and Kiwi were little changed from their opening levels.

Australia releases its Q3 GDP report (q/q f/c 0.9% from 0.8%; y/y f/c 3.5% from 3.3% - ACY Finlogix).

China is scheduled to release its August Trade Balance (Surplus CNY 504.85 billion from CNY 682.69 billion, USD 92.7 billion from a previous USD 101.26 billion – FX Street).

Japan follows next with its July Leading Indicators (100.7 from 100.9 – FX Street) and Japanese July Coincident Index (f/c 100.4 from 98.6 – FX Street).

Germany starts off Europe with its July Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.5% from 0.4% - ACY Finlogix).

The UK releases its August Halifax House Price Index (m/m f/c 1.5 % from -0.1%; y/y f/c 12.5% from 11.8% - FX Street).

The Eurozone releases its Q2 GDP (q/q f/c 0.6% from 0.5%; y/y f/c 3.9% from 5.4% - ACY Finlogix). Eurozone Q2 Employment Change (q/q f/c 0.3% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 2.4% from 2.4% - FX Street).

The US releases its July Trade Balance (f/c -USD 70.3 billion from -USD 79.6 billion – ACY Finlogix).

Canada releases its August Ivey PMI (seasonally adjusted - no f/c, previous was 49.6). The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its Overnight Rate to 3.25% from 2.50% at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting.

Trading perspective

The surging Greenback has no end in sight as risk appetite continues to fall. Rising fears of a global recession will keep the US currency bid against its Rivals.

That said, the Dollar’s rally may be getting out of hand, and this writer expects some verbal resistance from other central bank officials. Keep an eye on the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank. The Yen’s sudden plunge may unnerve Japan Inc.

The one thing traders and market participants can expect is continued high volatility in all FX pairs.

USD/JPY – The surge in the Greenback against the Yen overnight is expected to elicit some verbal opposition from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and other BOJ officials. Overnight the Greenback surged to a 24-year high at 143.07 before slipping to settle at 142.75. Immediate resistance is found at 143.00 followed by 143.30. On the downside, look for immediate support at 142.40 and 142.10. Expect more choppy trade in this currency pair. Likely range today 141.50-143.10. Prefer to sell USD rallies today, may be a bit overdone on topside.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler was pummelled lower against the surging Greenback amidst risk-off. Immediately following the RBA rate hike announcement, the AUD/USD rallied to 0.6832 from 0.6820. It didn’t stay there long. The Aussie plunged to an overnight low at0.6728 before stabilising to 0.6737 in late New York. Immediate support lies at 0.6700 followed by 0.6670 and 0.6640. Immediate resistance is found at 0.6770, 0.6800 and 0.6830. While the risk is still lower, be wary of corrective pullbacks. Likely range today 0.6685-0.6815. Today my preference is to buy dips.

GBP/USD – The British Pound managed to hold above the 1.1500 support level, closing at 1.1520 in New York. Overnight, Sterling was pounded to a low at 1.1494 before rallying modestly. Overnight high traded was at 1.1609 in choppy trade. With a new UK Prime Minister who is promising to cut taxes for those who worked hard, the GBP/USD pair remains vulnerable to further sell offs against the US Dollar and other FX pairs. Immediate support lies at 1.1490, 1.1460 and 1.1430. Immediate resistance is found at 1.1550, 1.1580 and 1.1610. Look for another choppy one today, likely range 1.1480-1.1580.

EUR/USD – The Euro dipped to 0.9907 from 0.9940 against the broadly based stronger Greenback. Further selling was prevented ahead of tomorrow’s ECB monetary policy meeting where the ECB is expected to hike interest rates 0.5%. For today, immediate support for the Euro lies at 0.9870 (overnight low traded was 0.9864). The next support level is found at 0.9840. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 0.9940, 0.9970 and 1.00. Look for the Euro to trade a likely range today of 0.9860-0.9960. Sell rallies still the way to go but wary at current levels. We may need to correct first before further downside.

