US treasury yields are rising again

US Treasury yields remain the critical driver for markets: the US dollar is losing ground despite US bond yields rising again this morning after falling yesterday.
EURUSD up from 1.1875 to 1.19
GBPUSD up from 1.3850 to 1.39
USDJPY down from 108.90 to 108.65
XAUUSD at $1713 holding onto its recovery despite the fresh rise in US Treasury yields
Is the market pricing in weaker than expected US CPI data?
US Consumer Price Index figures for February are set to show a minor increase in prices.
A weaker than expected reading will further weigh on the US dollar.
US Inflation Warming Up
Volatility is increasing ahead of US inflation figures to be released at 1330 GMT and a critical treasury 10-year bond auction later tonight.
Yesterday’s successful 3-year US bond auction fueled a rally in global equities and pushed the US dollar down. Will today’s 10-year bond auction trigger the same reaction?
One of the critical upside drivers or inflation expectations and yields comes from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 coronavirus relief package. In the short run, the stimulus package will give a nice boost to GDP, but on the longer run, we fear that too much fiscal stimulus may cause the economy to overheat and in turn cause inflation to go out of control.
Federal Reserve officials have so far dismissed any inflation. But what if a sharp rise occurs? Would the Fed be forced to raise interest rates which will boost the US Dollar?
Technically Speaking
From a technical perspective, as you can see in the hourly chart, the US Dollar Index DXY is trading below its 50-period moving average (blue line) as yesterday’s sharp selloff triggered a strong recovery in risk currencies. Technical indicators favor further downside in the next few days, however the 200-period moving average (yellow line) is a strong base and will act as support from which the US dollar will rally. Our long-term bias remains bullish with a breach of key important resistance level at 92.50 to trigger accelerated buying.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher after US Core CPI misses
EUR/USD is edging up to 1.19 after US Core CPI missed estimates with 1.3% YoY in February. Ten-year Treasury yields are hovering around 1.55% ahead of the all-important bond-auction due later.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
XAU/USD consolidates Tuesday's gains below $1,720 resistance
XAU/USD is struggling to build on Tuesday's strong gains. Key resistance for gold is located at $1,720. Buyers could look to defend $1,700 if XAU/USD loses traction.
Cardano nurtures the uptrend eyeing new record high
Cardano seems to have begun another technical breakout toward $1.56. The IOMAP chart reveals ADA has a relatively smooth path, adding credence to the uptrend. The MACD cross also reinforces the bullish narrative.
GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere
GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!