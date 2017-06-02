Rates

US Treasuries cannot hold on to post-payrolls gains

On Friday, global core bonds traded listless ahead of the US payrolls release. Headline US payrolls beat consensus by a wide margin, but wage growth data disappointed. The unemployment rate ticked higher, due to a higher labour force participation rate. Markets reacted on the wage component (inflation), which is key for the Fed given that the other goal of its mandate (full employment) is nearly reached. US equities and Treasuries rallied higher (124.26 intraday high) while Bunds slightly profited (162.68 intraday high) as well. From a technical point of view, the Bund tested the previous neckline of a double bottom (162.47-62), but a break didn't occur. However, while equities held on to the all-time highs, US Treasuries (and Bunds) gave away all gains before slightly rebounding at the very end of the session. The main culprit were comments of the influential SF Fed Williams, who repeated that 3 rate hikes in 2017 remained a reasonable guess, but added that there were some arguments for a rate hike as soon as March. In a daily perspective, US yields changed insignificantly between -1.3 bps (5-yr) and +0.2 bps (30-yr). Changes on the German yield curve varied between -1.5 bps (5-yr) and +0.2 bps (30-yr). On intra EMU markets, 10-yr peripheral yield spread changes versus Germany widened 4 to 7 bps, but French and Belgian spreads widened 5 and 4 bps as well. Most of the spread widening occurred late in the session, when Bunds slid lower.

Chicago Fed Evans, who votes on policy this year, confirmed his slightly dovish stance. He called for a slow pace of policy normalization. He estimates potential GDP growth at around 1.75%. The unemployment rate should further decline to hit 4.25% by the end of 2019. Core and total inflation should move to the 2%. SF Fed Williams disagrees that June is the earliest month in which the Fed can raise rates this year. "Given where we are in the economy, where the labor market is, the momentum we're seeing, I think there are some arguments for, and of course against, moving earlier rather than later".

Thin calendar today

Besides the German factory orders, released this morning (see headlines), the calendar is devoid of market moving eco data. ECB Draghi speaks before parliament, but we expect him to keep to the script of the last ECB meeting (defending policy). ECB Smets (majority Draghi camp inside the ECB) speaks in Brussels, while Fed Harker speaks on payments systems late this evening.

Heavy scheduled supply

Tomorrow, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany (inflation-linked) kick off this week's scheduled EMU bond supply. The Dutch debt agency issues a new 10-yr DSL (€4-6B 0.75% Jul2027) via Dutch Direct Auction. The Austrian treasury taps the off the run RAGB (1.75% Oct2023) and on the run 10-yr RAGB (0.75% Oct2026) for a combined €1.43B. On Wednesday, the German Finanzagentur taps the on the run 10-yr Bund (€3B 0.25% Feb2027). The Portuguese Tesouraria sells the on the run (2.2% Oct2022) and off the run (5.65% Feb2024) OT's for €1-1.25B. On Thursday, the Irish NTMA holds a bond auction, but the details still need to be released. The US Treasury starts its mid-month refinancing operation tomorrow with a $24B 3-yr Note auction. The auction is followed by a $23B 10-yr Note auction on Wednesday and a $15B 30-yr Bond sale on Thursday.

Sentiment-driven trading

Overnight, Asian stock markets trade positive, but gains are somewhat disappointing compared with WS on Friday. The US Note future and Brent crude don't give a big clue for the start of the European trading week. We expect a neutral opening for the Bund.

Today's eco calendar is empty apart from a speech by ECB governor Draghi in front of European parliament. We expect the ECB chairman to hold his dovish tone and defend the central bank's easy monetary policy. We have no strong bias for the trading session and expect sentiment-driven, technical action.

From a technical point of view, the Bund's break below the neckline of a double top (162.62) is negative. We expect the Bund to go for a test of the bottom/cycle low. The US Note future trades in the 122-14+ - 125-09 sideways range. We expect also a move towards the lower bound of the range. We hold our negative views on both German Bund and US Note future on the back of accelerating growth and inflation. US investors still have to adapt to the Fed's 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes) while European investors might face another "recalibration" of the ECB's APP-programme in H2 2017.

