The goods trade deficit hit a new record as did the 3-month moving average of goods and services.
International Trade in Goods and Services
The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.2 billion in November, up $13.0 billion from $67.2 billion in October, revised.
Trade Key Details
- Exports, Imports, and Balance (Exhibit 1) November exports were $224.2 billion, $0.4 billion more than October exports.
- November imports were $304.4 billion, $13.4 billion more than October imports.
- The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $15.1 billion to $99.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1 billion to $18.8 billion.
- Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $174.6 billion, or 28.6 percent, from the same period in 2020.
- Exports increased $354.4 billion or 18.2 percent. Imports increased $529.0 billion or 20.7 percent
Three-Month Moving Averages
• The average goods and services deficit increased $2.3 billion to $76.3 billion for the three months ending in November.
• Average exports increased $3.7 billion to $218.3 billion in November.
• Average imports increased $6.0 billion to $294.5 billion in November.
The three-month moving average deficit of $76.3 billion is a new record.
Economist Projections
The Bloomberg Econoday economic consensus was for the deficit to increase to $71.6 billion.
The census bureau reported a deficit of $80.2 billion.
Advance Numbers
The advance trade numbers (goods) gave a hint at what would happen in the full report (goods and services) today.
Nonetheless, economists still missed it by a mile.
