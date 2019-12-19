- Annualized GDP in Q3 expected to be unchanged.
- Little new data available for revision to economic growth.
- Consumption, business investment, government expenditures and net exports comprise GDP.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) a division of the Commerce Department will release second revision (third release) of annualized third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Friday December 20th at 13:30 GMT, 8:30 EST.
Forecast
Third quarter GDP is predicted to be unchanged at 2.1%. The initial release was 1.9%, first revision was 2.1%. Second quarter GDP was 2.0%, first quarter was 3.1%
US GDP
The Bureau of Economic Analysis quantifies four types of economic activity: personal consumption, business investment, government spending and net exports.
In 2018 personal consumption, i.e. household spending about 69% of GDP in 2018, business investment comprised 18%, and government spending at all levels was 17%.
Annualized US GDP, Q/Q
Under the BEA accounting method exports add to GDP and imports subtract. The US has run a net trade deficit for about 30 years. Last year net exports were negative, that is the US imported more than it exported and the difference subtracted about 4% from GDP.
Data revisions
The BEA revises its GDP estimate twice at one month intervals from the original release. The initial release is the ‘advanced’, the first revision is called preliminary and the last revision is final.
By the third iteration of GDP all of the major categories that go into the BEA calculation have reported and revisions to the components are not often large enough to elicit a major adjustment in the overall economic activity number.
Historically adjustment to the initial GDP estimate are the rule. Over the last five years every first release has been revised at least once. The size of the adjustments vary from 1.6% in the second quarter of 2015 (2.3% to 3.9%) to 0.1% in the previous quarter of this year (2.1% to 2.0%). The current quarter was revised 0.2% from1.9% to 2.1%. Normally the revisions are 0.5% or less.
For the second release stronger consumer spending than originally estimated at the time of the first release was responsible for adding the 0.2% to GDP.
The current account deficit in the third quarter was revised down 0.9% from the second quarter to $124.1 billion from $125.2 billion. On a quarterly basis the US became a net exporter of oil and gas for the first time on record in 2020.
US Current Account
The Federal Reserve and the dollar
With the US-China trade dispute and Brexit seemingly headed toward accommodation rather than confrontation the Fed has been confirmed in its October estimate that global risks have diminished. For the markets, equities, currencies and credit, the two agreement have largely been priced in for many months.
The harder part will be judging the economic effects of the deals on US, Chinese and global economic activity.
With the US headed for 2.4% growth this year, including the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate of 2.3% for the fourth quarter, 2020 will begin on a firm footing. As the safety trade to the dollar ebbs the greenback will need all the help it can get in the first quarter to maintain its levels. A stronger than expected expansion in the third quarter leading to the fourth would certainly help.
