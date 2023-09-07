Share:

Since our last update, US labour market data has primarily been of the cooling flavour yet still showing some signs of tightness. Unit labour costs have eased markedly amid strong labour productivity growth in Q2. This coupled with the US Beveridge curve gradually normalising - as discussed in Could investment boom pave the way for a soft landing?, 22 August - suggests that US labour markets are slowly becoming more balanced.

Labour demand continued its cooling trend, with JOLTs Job Openings sliding down to 8.8m compared to 9.1m in June. Unfilled vacancies per unemployed edged down to 1.51, down from the 2022 peak around 2, but still above pre-pandemic levels. As labour force participation rate rose to 62.8%, both supply and demand factors suggest that labour markets are getting less overheated. The boost to labour force also lifted unemployment rate to 3.8%, even if the number of layoffs still remains low in historical context.

Consequently, average hourly earnings growth slowed down to just +0.2% m/m (4.3% y/y) compared to 0.4% m/m (4.4% y/y) in July. These are all good news for the Fed, and assuming the pressure for monetary policy tightening eases further, the recent development should also support the case for a soft landing for the broader economy. We reflected this in our most recent forecast update, see Nordic Outlook - Divergent fortunes, 5 September.

Nonfarm payrolls ticked higher by 187k jobs in August, while the June and July prints were revised markedly lower. The job gains mostly stemmed from health care,leisure and hospitality, whereas transportation and warehousing declined the most - likely due to the Yellow trucking bankruptcy in beginning of August. Overall, job creation still points towards a healthy labour market.

Most leading indicators have pointed towards weakening activity in August. PMIs surprised to the downside, as both employment and general business activity growth slowed across services and manufacturing. Not all data points were as gloomy though, as the ISM services index sent the exact opposite signal to its PMI counterpart.

Overall, we interpret the contrasting data as a sign of cooling, yet resilient economy. As wage inflation remains on an easing trend, we still see labour market data generally supporting our view that the Fed is already done with hiking rates. Markets mostly share the same view while also envisioning several rate cuts to be made in 2024.

That said, these goldilocks prints should be viewed cautiously as labour markets are still considerably tight in a historical context, and upside surprises to wage growth or downside surprises to productivity could still challenge the anticipated rate cuts.

Next week, the August CPI marks the final key data release ahead of the September FOMC meeting. We expect the easing wage pressures to translate into further cooling in core services prices, and forecast another core CPI print at +0.2% m/m. While an unchanged rate decision is the clear base case for both us and the markets, the focus will be on the updated 'dots' where a low inflation reading could push some participants to revert their June call for one more hike later in the year.

Download The Full US Labour Market Monitor