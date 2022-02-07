US stocks: Elliott Wave analysis Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies
Video chapters
00:00 Amazon (AMZN).
03:33 Alphabet (GOOGL).
07:03 Apple (AAPL).
11:37 Meta Platforms (FB) .
16:08 Microsoft (MSFT) .
23:31 Tesla (TSLA) .
26:30 Square (SQ).
28:33 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) GS, BAC.
35:06 Thanks for watching!
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave analysis counts below
Stock strategies and analysis overview: Apple Alphabet Microsoft and Tesla have the best leading impulse waves upwards, however, they are still only three waves rather than five waves, impulse, so the remaining question is, is intermediate wave (4) still in progress?
US Stocks Elliott Wave analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
Meta Platforms FB Elliott Wave (v) of c) of (4) Completed?
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave iii of (v) of v) of c low completed?
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave iv) of 1 of (5).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.