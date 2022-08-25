A somewhat mixed day in markets comes as traders await the hotly anticipated update from Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole tomorrow, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
US tech helps lift markets as traders await Jackson Hole clarity
“Stocks are ticking higher after largely indecisive day that has seen European indices tread water while US tech giants provide a positive influence on the other side of the pond. Gains across the likes of Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google brought about a general healthiness to US markets, although in truth we could easily see those same names hit hard if the Fed opt to ramp up their monetary path. Between Fed members Bostic and Harker, we have seen a very clear degree of indecision over whether the next move will be 50 or 75 basis points. That outlook is echoed by markets, with the CME Fedwatch pricing a 44% of a 50bp move, and 56% chance of an oversized 75bp hike. Ultimately, markets await the views of one man, with Jerome Powell due to appear in Wyoming tomorrow to bring clarity over how he sees the Fed policy reacting to the economic crisis. Crucially, there is a risk that markets have already priced in any hawkish tilt, with a dovish stance likely to move markets to a greater extent should Powell lean in that direction. ”
Economic data provides an unexpected boost
“The declines seen in Tuesday’s PMI surveys across Europe and the US understandably ramped up fears of what is to come, yet today provided the perfect remedy to that pessimism. In Europe, the final German GDP figure brought a welcome tick into positive territory, with the Ifo business climate figure also beating expectations by stabilising after a year of steady declines. However, it is worthwhile noting that German GDP is becoming increasingly reliant upon government spending, with private firms clearly struggling to deal with rising costs and lower demand. In the US, an upward revision to the -0.9% Q2 GDP figure brought some relief, although at -0.6%, we are still looking at a pretty hefty contraction for the US economy. While we have seen haven assets decline as stocks regain ground, the prospect of rising energy costs, higher rates and continued economic contraction does clearly pose a risk for investors. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
