Inflation concerns remain as equities head lower, with UK the housing market coming back in focus says.
US markets lead the losses
“The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. Friday’s 0.6% monthly gain for average earnings did little to help sentiment, with traders fearing that the uptick in wages will ultimately lead to price increases for businesses. The fact that we have seen the Nasdaq lead the declines does serve to highlight the growing fears that this downturn in inflation may stutter to the detriment of interest rate expectations.”
UK construction growth under the microscope
“UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low. While both the manufacturing and service sectors have been in contraction territory of late, it has been construction which has been bucking the trend. However, the incessant rise in interest rates at the Bank of England appear to be taking a toll, with business optimism in the sector falling to a two-and-a-half-year low. Interestingly, the decline in materials seen over recent months has helped drive cost inflation to a 22-month low, with investors shifting their focus on to borrowing costs. The sector looks likely to remain at the forefront of investors’ minds, with tomorrows Halifax House Price index expected to post a fourth decline in five-months.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.