Important disclosures and certifications are contained from page 4 of this report. https://research.danskebank.com Investment Research – General Market Conditions The Fed is in the process of preparing the market for a tapering decision in the near future. The question is no longer whether we will see tapering or not, but more about the timing, the length of tapering and not least the market impact of tapering. We do not expect a firm tapering announcement before the September FOMC. But tapering will of course be discussed at the upcoming Jackson Hole conference. The risk is that the rapid spread of the delta variant in the US could postpone any tapering decision. We expect that tapering will be concluded in summer 2022 followed by a rate hike late in 2022. For more see Fed Research: Review: Another step towards less accommodative monetary policy 28 July.
Market impact of tapering
The current quantitative easing (QE) programme is the US’s fourth. The first two programmes were relatively well defined in respect of size and length. Hence, it does not make sense to talk about tapering announcements and impact in respect of QE1 and QE2.
It leaves us with the third ‘open-ended’ QE programme (QE3) for comparison. The Fed announced QE3 in September 2012 and at the same time, the FOMC underlined that the Fed funds rate would be kept unchanged at least through mid-2015. The programme was initially USD40bn a month, but was increased to USD80bn a month in December 2012. The programme supported risk appetite and helped the economy to recover.
In May 2013 Bernanke in a congressional hearing for the first time mentioned tapering. The remark spooked the markets and 10Y US yields jumped more than 100bp in a few months’ time in the so-called ‘taper-tantrum’. US equities came temporarily under pressure and volatility rose.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs on USD rebound, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD bears attack 1.3750 on covid, Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.