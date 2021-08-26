Important disclosures and certifications are contained from page 4 of this report. https://research.danskebank.com Investment Research – General Market Conditions The Fed is in the process of preparing the market for a tapering decision in the near future. The question is no longer whether we will see tapering or not, but more about the timing, the length of tapering and not least the market impact of tapering. We do not expect a firm tapering announcement before the September FOMC. But tapering will of course be discussed at the upcoming Jackson Hole conference. The risk is that the rapid spread of the delta variant in the US could postpone any tapering decision. We expect that tapering will be concluded in summer 2022 followed by a rate hike late in 2022. For more see Fed Research: Review: Another step towards less accommodative monetary policy 28 July.

Market impact of tapering

The current quantitative easing (QE) programme is the US’s fourth. The first two programmes were relatively well defined in respect of size and length. Hence, it does not make sense to talk about tapering announcements and impact in respect of QE1 and QE2.

It leaves us with the third ‘open-ended’ QE programme (QE3) for comparison. The Fed announced QE3 in September 2012 and at the same time, the FOMC underlined that the Fed funds rate would be kept unchanged at least through mid-2015. The programme was initially USD40bn a month, but was increased to USD80bn a month in December 2012. The programme supported risk appetite and helped the economy to recover.

In May 2013 Bernanke in a congressional hearing for the first time mentioned tapering. The remark spooked the markets and 10Y US yields jumped more than 100bp in a few months’ time in the so-called ‘taper-tantrum’. US equities came temporarily under pressure and volatility rose.

