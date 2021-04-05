U.S.: Strong job creation backed by vaccination, re-openings and massive fiscal support

March saw an addition of 916,000 jobs to nonfarm payroll and a drop in the unemployment rate by 0.2pp to 6.0%. This high uptick in the employment situation was brought about by a successful vaccination campaign, the ongoing reopening of the economy and massive fiscal support.
Key points
- Confluence of Covid-19, vaccinations and fiscal policy lifts nonfarm payroll by 916,000
- Nontrivial shares of job creation originated from leisure and hospitality, construction and education
- Despite strong increases in employment, unemployment rates remain stubbornly high especially between demographic groups
- Residual impact from the end of the pandemic and fiscal stimulus will likely carry over to the next months, but the labor market is still far from pre-pandemic levels
