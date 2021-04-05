BBVA FX Team BBVA FX Team
U.S.: Strong job creation backed by vaccination, re-openings and massive fiscal support

ANALYSIS |

March saw an addition of 916,000 jobs to nonfarm payroll and a drop in the unemployment rate by 0.2pp to 6.0%. This high uptick in the employment situation was brought about by a successful vaccination campaign, the ongoing reopening of the economy and massive fiscal support.

Key points

  • Confluence of Covid-19, vaccinations and fiscal policy lifts nonfarm payroll by 916,000
  • Nontrivial shares of job creation originated from leisure and hospitality, construction and education
  • Despite strong increases in employment, unemployment rates remain stubbornly high especially between demographic groups
  • Residual impact from the end of the pandemic and fiscal stimulus will likely carry over to the next months, but the labor market is still far from pre-pandemic levels

 

Read the full report

Latest Forex Analysis

EUR/USD: Looks to regain 1.1800 amid covid woes, long weekend

EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries. 

GBP/USD: Remains capped below 1.3850 after falling wedge breakout

GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.

Dogecoin faces uphill battle

Dogecoin price has failed to stay above crucial support levels, hinting at overwhelming bearish pressure. The short-term selling pressure has pushed DOGE back into a symmetrical triangle consolidation. A reversal in bullish outlook is possible if the meme coin slices through a crucial demand barrier at $0.047.

GBP/USD is holding onto Friday’s trading range below 1.3850, as the US dollar keeps its recovery mode intact after a bit beat on the US Nonfarm Payrolls last Friday. Strong resistance at 1.3850 challenges the bullish commitments.

The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March

American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.

