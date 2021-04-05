U.S.: Strong job creation backed by vaccination, re-openings and massive fiscal support

March saw an addition of 916,000 jobs to nonfarm payroll and a drop in the unemployment rate by 0.2pp to 6.0%. This high uptick in the employment situation was brought about by a successful vaccination campaign, the ongoing reopening of the economy and massive fiscal support.

Key points

Confluence of Covid-19, vaccinations and fiscal policy lifts nonfarm payroll by 916,000

Confluence of Covid-19, vaccinations and fiscal policy lifts nonfarm payroll by 916,000 Nontrivial shares of job creation originated from leisure and hospitality, construction and education

Nontrivial shares of job creation originated from leisure and hospitality, construction and education Despite strong increases in employment, unemployment rates remain stubbornly high especially between demographic groups

Despite strong increases in employment, unemployment rates remain stubbornly high especially between demographic groups Residual impact from the end of the pandemic and fiscal stimulus will likely carry over to the next months, but the labor market is still far from pre-pandemic levels

