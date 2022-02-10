US stocks waver after strong American inflation data

European equities held steady on Thursday even after the relatively disappointing earnings by Credit Suisse. The bank recorded a $2.2 billion loss in the fourth quarter even as other European banks like UBS and Deutsche recorded strong profits. It attributed the loss to provisions for legal settlements and an impairment charge. Its revenue in the investment banking segment declined sharply in Q4. Stocks also rose after the ECB warned that 6 banks in the region declined below minimum requirements last year. That was an improvement from the previous year’s 9 banks, signaling that the situation was improving.
The British pound rose slightly after the Bank of England’s chief economist warned the bank against being too hawkish this year. He advocated for a situation where the bank hikes interest rates at a gradual pace. Analysts expect that the BOE will hike rates about two or three times this year. The upbeat performance was likely because of positive consumer spending data. According to the ONS, all short-term indicators it tracks showed that spending has been rising. In the week to February 5, retail foot traffic was up by 3% compared to the previous week. Also, investors reacted to the government’s pledge of ending all Covid mandates.
American futures wavered after the latest consumer price index (CPI) data. The data revealed that the country’s inflation remained stubbornly high in January as energy prices rose. The headline CPI rose from 7.0% in December to 7.5% in January. That was the highest level that consumer prices have been in more than 40 years. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, inflation jumped to 6.0% in January. Stocks also reacted to the latest PepsiCo earnings. The company’s revenue rose by 12.4% in the fourth quarter to $25.2 billion. It also decided to increase its dividend by 7% beginning in June.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair continued its bullish trend today. It is trading at 1.3570, which is slightly above this week’s low at 1.3490. It remains slightly above the upper side of the first support of Andrews Pitchfork tool. Also, the price rose above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages and is between the 38.2% and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the pair will keep rising during the American session.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair maintained its bullish trend on Thursday after the US inflation data. It is trading at 1831, which is a few points below the highest point-level this year. It moved above the 25-day moving average and is slightly above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved close to the overbought level at 70. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair maintained a bullish trend today. It is trading at 1.1435, which is slightly above the upper side of the bullish flag. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index has formed a bearish divergence pattern. It is also slightly above the 23.6% retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising during the American session.
