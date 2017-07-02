US Stocks Stuck in a Range/European Politics Come into Focus

Weakness in energy cast a pall over the mkts on Monday - trading volumes remain below average and volatility remains complacent - as evidenced by the VIX (Fear index)



Oil closed down 1.5% as US rig counts and production outweighed the chatter over the impact of OPEC production cuts or even rising tensions with Iran after we imposed new sanctions upon them after their recent ballistic missile test last week.....missiles that they are NOT supposed to be testing as per the UN agreement..... - The energy ETF - XLE was down by 0.8% as the weakness in crude permeated the group. Since December – Oil has traded in a very tight range of $52/$55/barrel as the mkts try to decipher the conflicting signals out of OPEC, and NON-OPEC nations.....and with little direction - it is better to do nothing than to bet the house on a move in either direction - for the moment. So this makes for a fairly boring trading environment......



And a look at the stock indexes reveals very much the same thing. Since December - the Dow has been trading between 19,700 – 20,050, the S&P has been locked in the 2250/2300 range, the Russell has not broken out of 1350/1400 range....As a result large asset managers/investors find no reason to really make a move, I mean - why should they? We have not had a 1%+ move in either direction in the indexes in more than a month...so why churn the account? Why try to force a trade when that only usually gets you in trouble.



Investors/Asset Managers are patient - they have made their bets and are now waiting for the payoff.....some are set up for a disaster in the months ahead, while others are expecting the roof to blow off the house....but until something happens to cause a change- there is no reason to change the strategy - because right now - both sides are correct.....as the indexes can't break out in either direction.....



Look - recall Friday morning....Trump signed an executive order rolling back choking regulation on the banking industry (that disaster known as Dodd-Frank). News of that executive order sent the bank stocks on a tear Friday.....causing investors to celebrate....asset managers that bet against that move - got smacked, while investors that expected that move were rewarded..... and more talk of healthcare reform or tax reform will have the same effect on stocks.....but until that happens - we could be stuck in this range for a while......... Investors want to see action.....they want to see policies that can change the story.....for the economy, for wages, for inflation, and interest rates. On interest rates - Yes - Janet has prepared us for at least 2 hikes this year and maybe 3 BUT if we don't get policy change and the economy continues to struggle - then there is a possibility that all that changes as well....So the mkt and investors want more clarity before they re-assess....at the moment - the mkt is hanging closer to the highs - a move that suggests that Trump will be successful in forcing change.....but if Congress pushes back on him - then that will be the catalyst for a correction.



So lets’ be serious just for a min.....Inflation WILL rear her ugly head – she has to… and when she does -it could get ugly........remember - inflation has been non-existent since the 'end' of the GFC (Great Financial Crisis) - all while the FED kept feeding the beast.....by keeping interest rates near zero for nearly 8 yrs.... as they tried to create a dynamic, robust economy post the crisis - a policy that we now know did very little to accomplish that goal....yes - monetary policy prevented the global financial system from imploding, but monetary policy did very little to ignite real growth (there is no debate on that issue - none).



Now think of a pendulum.....what does it do? It swings both ways right? And as some would say - it is exaggerated at either end of the spectrum….it swings far to the left (think massive monetary policy) and then swings back far to the right (think high inflation) with equilibrium smack in the middle of the arc...a place that is tough to get to as the momentum takes you thru it on its way to the far right.



Now while the FED has promised to be vigilant - ready to raise rates if they sense that inflation is gaining momentum - can they really stop the process? Can they really stop the momentum that they fed? I mean that is like saying that the FED could have controlled the sub-prime mortgage crisis and the resulting damage – Recall Bernanke’s famous line - March 28, 2007-



"At this juncture, however, the impact on the broader economy and financial markets of the problems in the subprime market seems likely to be contained. In particular, mortgages to prime borrowers and fixed-rate mortgages to all classes of borrowers continue to perform well, with low rates of delinquency."



– How’d that work out?



Is all of this sideways action signaling an economy in trouble or an economy that is on the verge of better days ahead? If the real economy was doing that much better – then we should see demand in oil increase – it is not, We should see wage growth on a tear – it is not, we should see the Underemployment rate (U6) plunge – it is not, we should see inflation gaining momentum - it is not.....so - guess what - the economy needs a shot in the arm....We need reform in policy, in taxes and regulation.



US futures are UP 6 pts in early trading - there are a fair amount of important earnings releases today....GM (General Motors), ADM (Archer Daniels), KOR (Michael Kors), DIS (Disney), GILD (Gilead Sciences) to name just a few....., ...there are NO real economic reports due out today...and NO FED speakers....



European mkts are a bit higher in afternoon trading...with earnings and macro data the focus.....German Ind Prod fell 3% vs. the exp of +0.4% (not good), Greek 2 yr bonds surging to 9.75% as concern over the next tranche of support by the IMF (Int'l Monetary Fund) dominates the conversation....The IMF says that Greece will not meet its obligations under the terms of the agreement and this is creating all kinds of angst across the political landscape (think continued participation in the EU)......it appears to be full of sinkholes....so proceed with caution....FTSE + 0.63%, CAC 40 + 0.07%, DAX + 0060%, EUROSTOXX + 0.3%, SPAIN +0.23% and ITALY + 0.27%.



As discussed Oil prices declined 1.5 % yesterday as investors get more comfortable with growing US supplies and a stabilizing dollar - outweighing any chatter about OPEC cuts or the rising tensions with Iran . The US has added oil rigs in 13 straight weeks now causing US inventories to rise more than expected and this morning we see oil under pressure again...currently trading down 0.24/cts at $52.78/barrel.



The Dollar managed to find support and stability right at the intermediate term 100 dma at 99.77 and is now moving a bit higher....currently up 0.65 at 100.57 - Look for resistance at 101.45.



Gold ended the day up $16 yesterday and is now trading flat at $1232/oz......... as worries over the geo-political landscape begin to take center stage. Remember - France, Germany, and the Netherlands all have elections this year - and far right French Candidate - Marine Le Pen is calling for the closure of borders, the return to the French Franc, and an EXIT from the EU (European Union). Expect to hear more about the FREXIT (French Exit) in the weeks ahead as the election gets closer. And if she wins (jury still out on that) then it may force the Italians to reconsider their stance.......And word has it that Germany's Angela Merkel is under fire from the opposition - possibly setting up Germany as the next hot bed of political disruption......More talk of European disruption in the weeks ahead will only further support a move to US treasuries and Gold - think SAFETY trade....



Take Good Care

KP

Rigatoni w/Arugula & Cannelloni Beans

This is a vegetarian dish that is easy and quick to make if you are not a vegetarian then feel free to add some Italian sweet sausage*.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the Rigatoni and cook until aldente - 8 / 10 mins.

In a sauté pan - heat up some olive oil, crushed garlic and a sliced/chopped "red" onion. Sauté until the onion is soft and translucent. Now add a can of cannelloni beans - juice and all and stir to heat up...about 4 mins or so. Now add the arugula and stir. Arugula will wilt - no worries. Drain the pasta - saving a mugful of the pasta water....return pasta to pot and add back 1/4 cup of the water to re-moisten. Next add beans and arugula - handful of Parmegiana cheese and toss. Serve immediately in warmed bowls with freshly toasted garlic bread.

*If you add the sausage - do it this way....grill the sausage.....remove and slice into bite size pieces....add to the sauté pan BEFORE you add the beans and arugula. Stir and cook for 3 mins or so....Then add beans etc....



Buon Appetito.