Share:

US stocks edged higher in the wake of CPI figures, but European markets remain nervous as they await tomorrow’s ECB decision, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

Wall Street rises following inflation data

“While US prices have risen at a faster pace over the last month, stocks have nonetheless taken comfort from the drop in annual core inflation. There was plenty of nervousness ahead of the report, with stocks in fragile form, but a more confident tone has emerged, at least in the US. European stocks remain in negative territory as they await tomorrow’s ECB decision, with a rate hike back on the cards after Tuesday’s late-night appearance from the fabled ECB ‘stories’.”

VIX heads lower again

“The brief upsurge in volatility last week has faded once again, proving that, despite occasional flurries of worry over events like today’s inflation data, it remains a remarkably calm (or dull, depending on your view) market. But as we head towards the next round of earnings, an upsurge of even limited duration in volatility does seem like a fairly safe bet.”