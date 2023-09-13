US stocks edged higher in the wake of CPI figures, but European markets remain nervous as they await tomorrow’s ECB decision, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Wall Street rises following inflation data
“While US prices have risen at a faster pace over the last month, stocks have nonetheless taken comfort from the drop in annual core inflation. There was plenty of nervousness ahead of the report, with stocks in fragile form, but a more confident tone has emerged, at least in the US. European stocks remain in negative territory as they await tomorrow’s ECB decision, with a rate hike back on the cards after Tuesday’s late-night appearance from the fabled ECB ‘stories’.”
VIX heads lower again
“The brief upsurge in volatility last week has faded once again, proving that, despite occasional flurries of worry over events like today’s inflation data, it remains a remarkably calm (or dull, depending on your view) market. But as we head towards the next round of earnings, an upsurge of even limited duration in volatility does seem like a fairly safe bet.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
