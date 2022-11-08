Midterm elections bring hope that Biden’s plans will be scuppered by political gridlock, while energy prices ease back to lessen fears of an inflationary spike.
Sterling tumbles as the BoE brings historic 75bp hike
“US markets have continued their recent positive theme seen over the course of the past month, with traders feeling optimistic that today’s midterm election could bring further gains for equities. As has typically been the case historically, we are expecting to see the President lose dominance of Congress, with a swing back in the direction of the Republicans. Donald Trump’s promise of a big announcement next week also brings a change in tone that could benefit financial markets. Joe Biden’s expansionary outlook has already been curtailed thanks to his slim majority in House and Senate. However, the loss of either would once again ensure that Biden cannot go ahead with fiscal expansion measures which would also be inflationary by nature. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s potential re-entry into public life could similarly see a shift towards the middle ground with Russia, as markets consider how a second Trump term could bring a compromise with Putin to end the war.”
Natural gas slumps, easing fears of an inflationary spike
“Energy markets have pulled back after a dramatic start to the week that saw Natural Gas move 10% higher yesterday. IEA claims that the EU could struggle to refill their storage facilities in time for next year serves to highlight the battle to fully replace Russian supply next time around. From a market perspective, the possibility of a surge in energy prices does provide a major risk that could undermine the recent market recovery. Meanwhile, energy markets are expected to benefit once we see Chinese demand come back online, with markets looking for signs that the current series of Covid-related lockdowns are shifting to a less Draconian approach. For now, it seems unlikely that the Chinese Zero-Covid policy is on its way out, with authorities now shifting their focus on bringing down cases in the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD struggles to defend 0.6400, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations, US CPI eyed
AUDUSD bears pressure the quote to revisit 0.6400, despite the latest inaction around 0.6420, amid lackluster markets. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest in one month, during the early hours of the key Thursday.
EURUSD: Bulls and bears about to go head to head
The euro was hit hard on Wednesday and is trying to correct on Thursday, although is facing a robust US Dollar as traders braced for any upside surprise in the upcoming US Consumer Price Index report. US yields and the greenback rallied on a soft US Treasury auction.
Gold holds $1,700 support despite risk-off mood, US inflation eyed
Gold price is continuously picking bids around the immediate hurdle of $1,702.00 from Wednesday. The precious metal surrendered its entire Wednesday’s gains after the risk profile turned soar as investors underpinned the DXY ahead of the US inflation event.
Bitcoin falls to 2020 trading levels at $15,600!
Bitcoin price free falls, bringing the market value down by 25% on the month at $21,000 as the bears have forged a weekend sell-off. $679 million worth of longs have been liquidated in the last 24 hours. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above.
Is the US Dollar still a buy ahead of US CPI
So many factors are affecting the currency markets right now that it can be hard to get your head around them all. Activity is definitely centered on the US. Last week, we had the US Fed’s interest rate decision and US NFP which is still lingering in the minds of traders.