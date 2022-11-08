Midterm elections bring hope that Biden’s plans will be scuppered by political gridlock, while energy prices ease back to lessen fears of an inflationary spike.

Sterling tumbles as the BoE brings historic 75bp hike

“US markets have continued their recent positive theme seen over the course of the past month, with traders feeling optimistic that today’s midterm election could bring further gains for equities. As has typically been the case historically, we are expecting to see the President lose dominance of Congress, with a swing back in the direction of the Republicans. Donald Trump’s promise of a big announcement next week also brings a change in tone that could benefit financial markets. Joe Biden’s expansionary outlook has already been curtailed thanks to his slim majority in House and Senate. However, the loss of either would once again ensure that Biden cannot go ahead with fiscal expansion measures which would also be inflationary by nature. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s potential re-entry into public life could similarly see a shift towards the middle ground with Russia, as markets consider how a second Trump term could bring a compromise with Putin to end the war.”

Natural gas slumps, easing fears of an inflationary spike

“Energy markets have pulled back after a dramatic start to the week that saw Natural Gas move 10% higher yesterday. IEA claims that the EU could struggle to refill their storage facilities in time for next year serves to highlight the battle to fully replace Russian supply next time around. From a market perspective, the possibility of a surge in energy prices does provide a major risk that could undermine the recent market recovery. Meanwhile, energy markets are expected to benefit once we see Chinese demand come back online, with markets looking for signs that the current series of Covid-related lockdowns are shifting to a less Draconian approach. For now, it seems unlikely that the Chinese Zero-Covid policy is on its way out, with authorities now shifting their focus on bringing down cases in the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou.”