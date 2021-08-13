China closes ports after spotting a worker with Covid, and the growing Covid fears seem to be weighing on Asian sentiment, but the US technology stocks remain on track for further gains, as Apple prepares to test fresh highs, and Amazon attracts buyers after falling to its 200-day moving average.
On the supply front, Tesla’s Musk complains about disrupted chip supply, but the stock price remains on a positive trend for further gains.
Disney and Palantir gain on strong earnings, Moderna corrects lower after testing the $500 per share earlier this week.
The US dollar gains field against its major peers. The EURUSD is preparing to tip a toe below the 1.17 mark, while Cable is set to test its 200-day moving average on strengthening greenback.
Elsewhere, we shall see a further rally in major cryptocurrencies, but the latecomers as Dogecoin may need to wait before catching up on BTC and ETH gains.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.