China closes ports after spotting a worker with Covid, and the growing Covid fears seem to be weighing on Asian sentiment, but the US technology stocks remain on track for further gains, as Apple prepares to test fresh highs, and Amazon attracts buyers after falling to its 200-day moving average.

On the supply front, Tesla’s Musk complains about disrupted chip supply, but the stock price remains on a positive trend for further gains.

Disney and Palantir gain on strong earnings, Moderna corrects lower after testing the $500 per share earlier this week.

The US dollar gains field against its major peers. The EURUSD is preparing to tip a toe below the 1.17 mark, while Cable is set to test its 200-day moving average on strengthening greenback.

Elsewhere, we shall see a further rally in major cryptocurrencies, but the latecomers as Dogecoin may need to wait before catching up on BTC and ETH gains.