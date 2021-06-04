The monthly US jobs report has put the fight back into US stocks, which have risen in early trading on Wall Street.

Growth complex leads Wall Street higher

Non-farms strong, but still below expectations

Gold also benefits as yields ease back

Today’s NFP report is yet another this year that can be filed in the ‘Goldilocks’ category – not too hot to worry about inflation but not too soft to provoke fears that the recovery is stalling. Jobs are still being created, but not at the expected rate (and below the ADP rate, dealing another blow to the relationship between the two), while wages are rising too, but not as strongly as last month, while the unemployment rate is back below 6% once again. An NFP figure above the million mark would have certainly sparked worries about an overheating economy, but a figure of around that is, as Goldilocks herself would say, ‘just right’. Stock markets are thus heading to the weekend in a more optimistic frame of mind, and tech and growth names are leading that charge. Yesterday’s ADP/initial claims/ISM PMI bonanza hit the growth space hard, but today has allayed those fears and given investors reason to head back to the sector.

It is not just the US that is doing well today – a fresh record high for the Dax should continue to bring momentum funds to Europe, while the weaker dollar and softer yields have proven a boon for gold too. Overall, it appears that the US recovery is in the right place for most investors, and today’s data has perhaps resulted in a dialling down of expectations regarding taper talk at this month’s Fed meeting. Still, traders will want to see today’s momentum last beyond the weekend, since it has been a dull few weeks and an uptick in both up and down volatility would be welcome.