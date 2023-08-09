US stocks drop further as wait begins for inflation figures

Share:

While European markets have made gains, in the US stocks are on the back foot once more ahead of US CPI tomorrow, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

European stocks post gains following Italy climbdown

“Yesterday Rome put the wind up investors with their bank tax plans, but with more detail emerging on the plans a calmer atmosphere prevails. The risk of a broader Europe-wide move on banks remains, but the impact could be much less than feared 24 hours ago. The news allowed stocks to ride out signs of deflation in China, adding to the recent pile of bad news from that economy.”

Wall Street continues to struggle

“US stocks have failed to display the same positive attitude as that of Europe today, with opening gains rapidly giving way to more losses. With China’s inflation data behind them, the focus now turns to tomorrow’s US data. This is giving traders an excuse to dump stocks again, in an attempt to lock in profits ahead of what appears to be the first real pullback in US equities for months.”