US Stocks decline as Archegos chaos not systemic, oil slumps as ship freed, gold falls

Wall Street has started to look beyond life after COVID-19 and massive stimulus. The Friday aftermath with Archegos Capital’s massive margin calls that led to the liquidation of over $20 billion in stocks won’t be immediate. With the S&P 500 index only down modestly, the damage appears to be contained. Credit Suisse and Nomura are down over 13% after warning over potentially significant losses, while Goldman Sachs is down a few percentage points over losses that are being reported as likely immaterial. Morgan Stanley has been quiet, while some traders believe they were probably in the same position as Goldman Sachs and likely.

It does seem like the Friday beatdown for Viacom CBS, Discovery, and many Chinese tech stocks is a one-off event. Undoubtedly the over leveraging done by Archegos Capital Management, run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, will force every prime brokerage to review their books. When you look at the stocks that were incorrectly bet on, Wall Street must ponder if the V-shaped stock market recovery got out of hand.

A US-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls and while the reopening of the economy trade will continue, the path higher for US stocks will be complicated and filled with fresh risks. US stocks will likely finish the year much higher, but markets will remain on edge as hedge scrutiny will intensify.

Oil

Ever Given is afloat and Egypt’s Suez Canal appears poised to be reopened. A backlog of a few hundreds of ships will take weeks to normalize and the financial impact will be felt for months. With 12% of the world’s seaborne trade now set to reopen, crude prices turned negative as supply disruption risks have faded.

Adding to the short-term woes for the crude demand outlook is that global Covid cases have risen for a fifth straight week. US Covid cases are increasing but a successful vaccine rollout makes it seem less likely a fourth wave will happen. The next few weeks will be tough for Europe, but new measures and improved vaccine execution should lead to a much more optimistic outlook in May.

Oil prices will likely consolidate until the pivotal OPEC+ meeting on output. A consensus was building that OPEC+ would easily agree to keep production steady, but now that the colossal container ship is set free that might change. Despite the surge in global cases, US and Asia demand should be healthy and strong. Each monthly meeting on output will grow harder and calls for the unwinding of productions cuts will grow.

WTI crude prices should consolidate leading up to the OPEC+ meeting but could settle lower if the strong dollar trend continues.

Gold

Gold prices tumbled at the open as investors wrote-off the forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Archegos Capital Management as not a systemic risk and not the end of the current cycle. Investors are not abandoning stocks and going into safe-havens, and when you add in that Treasury yields are rising again, gold doesn't stand a chance.

Gold’s consolidation is breaking and if downward pressure takes prices below the $1700 level, it could get ugly fast. Massive support throughout the pandemic has been the $1670 level and if that doesn’t hold, not much support is seen until the $1600 level.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is surging after Visa signaled they will become the first major payments network to settle transactions in USD coin (USDC). Surprisingly, Ethereum is not outperforming Bitcoin as Visa will use a dollar based stablecoin over Ethereum's blockchain. The world is going crypto and a couple more Wall Street giant endorsements should be what is needed to take prices toward $75,000 over the next couple of months.

Colombia

Colombia’s central bank unanimously voted to keep rates steady at 1.75%, ending a string of decisions that had a minority call for more stimulus. The Friday policy decision was the first for both co-directors Mauricio Villamizar and Bibiana Taboada. Inflation is still too low, the lowest since the 1950s and the fear is that additional rate cuts could trigger a mass exodus of foreign capital. The situation in Colombia is becoming optimistic and the central bank might remain on hold for the majority of the year.