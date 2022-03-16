US equity futures continue Tuesday's run and are up 125bp, with European stocks up 3% and China sharply bouncing after policymakers vowed policies to boost financial markets and increase economic growth. Ukraine peace talks also help.
Russell futures are up 130bp, Nasdaq futures up 175bp, yields higher, USD lower.
USD rates lag the selloff in Europe and Asia, with Treasuries 2.5bp cheaper as New York walks in, which helps explain the slight;y weaker dollar
The curve bear steepened slightly, although 5s30s continues to trade below a 40bp handle. All eyes are on the Fed, but investors seem to be holding their nerve,
China intends to introduce policies favourable for markets and that long-term institutional investors are to be encouraged to increase Chinese stock holdings.
Vice Premier Liu's comments were hugely encouraging for two reasons: first, he provided a backstop for Hong Kong capital markets; and second, he offered open arms to continued communication with the US.
The Hang Seng has been under relentless downward pressure over the past few weeks. Investors feared much tighter regulation, the potential elimination of ADRs, and then more recently that China would use the markets as a mechanism to slide closer to Russia.
In the end, speculators couldn't have been further from the mark; China has not only not gone down those routes but seems to be underlining its support for global markets.
