According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) on Thursday, US consumer price inflation (CPI) increased by 3.2% in the twelve months to July (vs 3.3% expected [up from 3.0% previous]), following a year’s worth of cooling prices and marking its smallest rise since early 2021. Core inflation for the same period rose 4.7% (vs 4.8% expected [up from 4.8% previous]), clocking its lowest levels since late 2021. Meanwhile, on a MoM basis, both headline and core readings for July matched June, rising 0.2%, as expected.

Many desks claim that the softer-than-expected increase in annual inflation is not meaningful enough for the Fed to hike in September. This is further supported by the 0.2% increase in both MoM measures, which aligned with expectations. Further strengthening the idea of a rate pause, weekly unemployment filings out of the US increased slightly more than 20,000 to 248,000 for the week ending 5 August, north of economists’ estimates of 231,000 new claims. Markets are also now pricing a 91% probability that the Fed will take its foot off the gas at the next meeting on 20 September. However, let’s not forget that we have one more inflation print to look forward to on 13 September (a week ahead of the Fed’s rate decision) and another employment release on 1 September.

US equity cash markets gapped higher at the open, signalling that investors also believe the latest inflation release could be sufficient to prompt the Fed to take its foot off the pedal.

Technical Support Visible on S&P 500

Technically, the S&P 500 is testing support on the daily timeframe at 4,473. For those who read the week’s Weekly Market Insight, you will recall that the Research Team highlighted a possible test of the noted daily support and emphasised that it could be a location that draws dip-buying attention.

This is reinforced by the index notching up a fifth consecutive month in the green in July and revealing limited resistance on the monthly chart until the all-time high at 4,818. However, the recent correction (last week dropped more than -2.0%) observed price fall from a combination of weekly resistance at 4,595 and channel resistance drawn from the high of 4,100, which may discourage some dip-buyers on the daily chart despite the level holding firm, as I write. In the event of a break lower, traders will be drawn to the 50-day simple moving average as a potential support, currently circling 4,432.