Global developments
Strong US data continues to propel the Dollar higher, especially against low-yielding currencies like the Euro and Yen. There are signs of growth divergence appearing between the US and the rest of the world. Markets are becoming more confident that that growth divergence would translate into monetary policy divergence. The move in the Dollar though has not been driven by the hardening of US real rates and could be attributed to positioning ahead of the June jobs report today. After ADP private payroll data beat estimates the day before, jobless claims came in lower than expected yesterday. Headline NFP is expected to come in around 700k. OPEC+ agreed to boost production by 0.4mbpd each month from August to December, lower than the market's expectation of a 0.5mbpd increase. Crude prices have inched higher post the decision.
Domestic developments
The manufacturing PMI for June came in contraction territory for the first time in 11 months with business confidence marred by uncertainty around timelines by when the pandemic would be brought under control.
Equities
Equities saw a late session sell-off with Nifty ending at 15680, the fourth straight day of fall. Growing cases in Asia are weighing on risk sentiment. While US equity indices ended with gains of around 0.4%, Asian equities are under pressure.
Bonds
Money market yields softened as T-bill issuances in Q2 were announced to be much lower than in Q1 with the government sitting on huge cash balances. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 4.80% and 5.40% respectively.
USD/INR
USD/INR broke through the 74.45 resistance. Stops got triggered which caused a rapid move to 74.60. Asian currencies are trading weaker against the USD. The Indonesia Rupiah has fallen to an 11 week low.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
