US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing.
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading.
Technical Analysis Next resistance 1800.
Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of C of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i).
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830.
Trading tips
"In trading, you have to be defensive and aggressive at the same time. If you are not aggressive, you are not going to make money, and if you are not defensive, you are not going to keep the money."
