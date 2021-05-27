This brief compares increases in business formation statistics just after the start of the Covid-19 recession with underlying business conditions in order to describe the business landscape of the post-Covid economy

Key points

Monthly business applications for probable employers have increased 36% since the start of the recession The post-Covid economy will likely experience a surge in non-store retailers and businesses in leisure, entertainment, accommodations and food services

