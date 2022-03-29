US Share buy backs are reaching new extreme levels.
This is a form of market manipulation on a level we have never before seen.
Everyone wants to look the other way, as such actions support personal investment portfolios going higher.
This ignores a serious and worrying form of market distortion that is rapidly growing in popularity across the US. So much so, that President Biden has announced share buy backs will be taxed.
There is no suggestion that share buy backs support the attainment of corporate bench-marks for the stock price, that trigger bigger annual bonus payments to senior executives, or that those share bonuses additionally have greater value due to the buy backs.
Nonetheless, share buy backs raise serious conflict of interests issues, but no one really wants to look, as there is clearly short term gain at least for all shareholders. But does this make it OK? Little consideration is being given as to whether this market distortion to the upside leaves the value of the company ever more vulnerable to an even bigger down-turn than would have otherwise been the case, at some future point.
Inevitably, short term market manipulations outside of normal fundamental pressures result in sharp corrections. Sometimes collapse.
Any aspect of markets that creates bias against selling, only ever ends up creating a market that is ripe for collapse.
With the broadest participation in history, this market is now being openly manipulated by the very organisations the market is meant to objectively price. Investors can no longer rely on the stock price as some form of objective indicator.
Yet, for the moment few seem to care. This is the very essence of a Tulip Bulb market. The loss of objectivity to the only end being that of higher prices.
We are all in more trouble than we have any idea of.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday