US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens

The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.

The widely anticipated non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index came in at 52.6, below August’s 56.4, reported the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday. The consensus estimate had been for a reading of 55.0. Scores above 50 indicate that survey respondents expect growth in their businesses. In empirical studies scores above 48.6 are commensurate with economic expansion.

Equities and the dollar sold off on the release and bond prices moved higher as credit markets predicted lower rates in the weeks ahead.

The yield on the generic 2-year Treasury lost 8 basis points to 1.39%. The 10-year yield shed 5 points to 1.55% (11:26 EDT).

Somewhat surprisingly the spread between these two benchmark rates widened slightly to 16 points. The inversion of the spread between these two benchmark returns is a commonly cited indicator for a recession. Under normal conditions rates for longer term bonds are higher.

In Late August the spread inverted with the 10-year yield moving below the shorter term one by a few points, indicating that the markets expected an economic slowdown in the future that would force the Federal Reserve to lower rates. The inversion lasted just a few days and the spread has been widening steadily since.

The equivalent report for manufacturing registered just 47.8 for September, the second negative month in a row and the weakest score in a decade. Activity in the factory sector has been declining for a year and though its business comprises only about 12% of US GDP it is considered a leading indicator for the direction of the overall economy.

The two reports will add to speculation that the Fed will cut its base rate for the third time at the October 29-30 meeting. After the release the fed funds futures showed a 94.6% chance of a rate cut at the end of the month. That is up from 65% earlier in the week.

The new order index sank to 53.7, 6.6 points lower than in August. Employment skidded to 50.4 from 53.1 to 50.4, its worst level since February 2014. Prices increased to 60 from 58.2.