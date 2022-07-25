Global developments
The Risk sentiment was soured on Friday by a huge miss on the US Services PMI which fell into contraction territory for the first time since June'20. This has caused markets to pare back expectations of aggressive tightening. We could see a 50bps hike in September instead of a 75bps hike. Market now expects the Fed Funds rate to be around 3.30% by end of 2022 and is expecting a rare cut as early as in Q1'23 itself.
The key event this week is the Fed policy on Wednesday where we expect a 75bps hike. Fed's assessment of economic conditions and balance of risks will be crucial.
Price action across assets
US treasury rallied after the services PMI miss with yields dropping 11-15bps across the curve with 2y at 2.99% and 10y at 2.77%. The Dollar has weakened post the Services PMI miss.
S&P500 had ended 0.9% lower on Friday. Asian equities are trading with a negative bias. Crude prices continue to slide lower with spread between Brent and WTI widening. Brent is trading around the USD 102 per barrel mark. Gold has inched higher to USD 1726 per ounce.
Domestic development
RBI governor in his speech at a Banking event on Friday said there is zero tolerance for bumpy rides in USD/INR. He also said that a large part of unhedged ECB exposures have a natural hedge and therefore do not pose a risk to Rupee.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow range yet again on Friday to end at 79.85. 3m ATMF implied vols consequently dropped another 10bps to 5.35%.
USD/INR is likely to trade a 79.70-80.05 range intraday.
1y forward yield ended 3bps lower at 3.19% on Friday. Asian currencies are trading slightly weak against the USD.
Bonds and rates
The Gsec auction on Friday went through smoothly. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 3bps lower at 7.42%. 5y OIS had ended 10bps lower on Friday at 6.48% on lower crude prices. We expect the 10y yield to continue trading 7.30-7.40 range. The MIBOR fixing had happened at 5.19% on Friday. We are seeing some liquidity stresses build up as banking system liquidity is approaching neutral levels.
Equities
The Nifty had risen 0.7% on Friday to end at 16719. Gains in HDFC and HDFC Bank helped the index hold up while broader indices saw some profit-taking. SGX is indicating an open around 16680 for the Nifty.
Cross currencies
EUR/USD
Euro had dropped close to 1.0130 post the disappointing Eurozone July PMI which fell into contraction territory for the first time since Feb'21. It however recovered after much worse US services PMI print and reclaimed the 1.02 mark. We expect Euro to trade a 1.0115-1.0330 range till the FOMC. German 10y yield dropped to 1.07%, lowest since May.
GBP/USD
The Sterling has been trading a 1.1930-1.2080 range. It is likely to continue trading this range till the FOMC on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are in the race to become the next UK PM. The result would be known by 5th September.
USD/JPY
The Yen has strengthened significantly on a drop in US yields. It had dropped to 135.50 from 138 on Friday. We expect it to continue trading a 135-137 range till FOMC.
