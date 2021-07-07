Global developments
Crude ran into profit-taking after Brent had risen to its highest level (USD 77 per barrel) since 2018 on account of the OPEC+ impasse. Risk aversion was evident as safe-haven US treasuries got bought and equities and commodities sold off. The dollar strengthened across the board. The yield on the US 10y dropped to 1.35%. Commodity-linked currencies have taken the worst hit. US ISM non-manufacturing PMI missed estimates. FOMC minutes are due today. China's clampdown on big tech companies (most recently the ride-hailing app) citing data security concerns has also dented risk sentiment. There is also concern around Chinese companies having to share data after getting listing shares on US exchanges.
Domestic developments
GST collection for June came in at Rs 92849crs. Collections fell below Rs 1 lakh crs for the first time in 9 months. They were however 2% higher YoY.
Equities
Nifty yet again failed to close above the 15900 marks and ended up conceding early gains to end in the red. Overnight cues from the US are not too encouraging either.
Bonds
There was a massive sell-off in domestic bonds as the uptick in crude prices weighed on sentiment. Liquid securities in particular sold off as RBI included illiquid securities this time in the list for purchases under GSAP. The announcement of the new 10y bond, saw the yield on 2030 security spike by 12bps to 6.18%.
Yields across the curve were up 10bps. 3y and 5y OIS too ended 10bps higher at 4.91% and 5.51% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened stronger around 74.25 but sold off through the session, in line with broad USD strength to end at 74.55. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. 1y forward yield ended yesterday at 4.50% (335p).
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle above 1.1800 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bears are put to test above 1.1800 heading into Wednesday’s European open. The currency pair prints a three-day downtrend as risk appetite sours and puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, as all eyes remain on the key Fed meeting minutes.
GBP/USD teases 1.3800 amid risk aversion, FOMC minutes eyed
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3800 amid risk-aversion. The US dollar stands resilient to disappointing ISM data, ahead of FOMC minutes. Sterling looks for some support on the reopening optimism.
Gold: 21-DMA limits bullish potential ahead of Fed minutes
With the return of full markets, bulls flexed their muscles and drove gold price to the highest level since June 17 at $1815. Gold, however, failed to sustain at higher levels and pulled back sharply to finish the day below the $1800 level.
SafeMoon Price looks to rally 26% as it bounces off key support level
SafeMoon price bounced off $0.00000295 support floor on July 2 but failed to pull through, which led to a brief decline below it. A quick recovery above the same barrier indicates a show of strength, suggesting further upswing is likely.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.