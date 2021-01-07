US Riots: Markets focus on legitimate Democratic Congress takeover, not the mob's violent capture

The violent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters has shaken the world and will have long-term consequences.

Democratic control of the Senate – achieved hours earlier – will enable additional stimulus.

Markets focus on the system holding rather than the deep fractures.

President Donald Trump incited supporters "very special people" in his words – to storm the Capitol in anger. The Commander-in-Chief reportedly refused to deploy the National Guard and left the task to Vice-President Mike Pence.

Trump has been wrongly alleging that the election was stolen despite courts rejecting around 60 cases and a dearth of evidence to support these claims. That includes the Supreme Court, to which he nominated a third of judges. Nevertheless, he persisted with his lies – which have consequences. The mob came prepared with chemical agents and other tools, egged on by the president who promised that January 6 would be "wild."

Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition was dismissed by many, and these doubts are now gone – along with the concept of American exceptionalism. Nevertheless, markets seem exceptionally calm despite the insurrection attempt.

While investors are looking to future developments – such as vaccines and not the current state of coronavirus – they focus on the next few months rather the fractures in America's democracy. Soul-searching is for political pundits, not for actors in financial markets.

Georgia still on investors' minds

The near future's economic landscape has markedly improved due to the political development that was supposed to dominate the headlines before the riots began – Georgia special elections. While Americans were glued to the scenes from Washington, additional results out of the Peach State confirmed Democrat Jon Ossof's victory and effective Democratic control of the Senate, after his fellow party member Raphael Warnock had been confirmed victor earlier.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote gives Dems a 51:50 majority – the thinnest on offer – a Goldilocks scenario for Wall Street. It allows President-elect Joe Biden to pass additional fiscal stimulus – from funds for vaccines, through state aid, and up to infrastructure spending. On the other hand, moderates are likely to prevent market-unfriendly moves.

Trump came into power with his Republican party controlling both chambers of Congress and leaves Democrats fully in charge only four years later – a feat last seen in 1892. The president's false claims of fraud may have deterred enough Republican voters in Georgia from voting, contributing to the result. As long as he refrains from wild attempts to cling to power, markets are set to extend their gains.

The focus is on the democratic Dem takeover of Congress, not the temporary mob conquest of America's parliament.

Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside