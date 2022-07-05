US traders have dragged Europe back into the red, and a slump in commodity prices has meant the FTSE 100 is leading the charge down.
US return spoils Europe’s party
“Once again, the return of US traders from their holiday has dealt the death blow to hopes of a European market rally that lasts longer than about 24 hours. This recurrence of selling has put indices across the board into the red, as growth and inflation fears return right on cue. Normally July provides some welcome relief to markets after a choppy June, but so far the instinct to sell any bounce, no matter how small, remains all-encompassing.”
Dollar and growth fears smash mining names
“The FTSE 100 looked like the most solid performer coming in to today’s session, but small gains for some names have been outdone by the huge declines in commodities. As supply concerns give way to seemingly-inescapable recession worries, oil and mining stocks have gone deep into the red, a situation that has been replicated on Wall Street too.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
