The return of US markets has failed to lift sentiment, with stocks throughout Europe and the US losing ground. Meanwhile, energy markets are losing traction after Saudi Arabia dropped their prices.

US markets drag down sentiment, with markets on the back foot

Banking stocks rise as treasury yields gain ground

Energy stocks suffer as crude prices decline

US markets are doing their best to sour market sentiment after a belated start to the week. Despite recent optimism that Friday’s poor payrolls figure will lead to delayed FOMC tapering, it appears US traders are less convinced of the positive implications from this economic warnings sign. Nonetheless, we are seeing a strong move higher for US 10-year yields, with the seven-week highs signalling a growing confidence that things are ultimately moving in the right directions. Interestingly, the Nasdaq is providing one rare area of safety, with the index gaining ground despite the fact that rising yields should instead drive growth stock underperformance. On a day that has seen most sectors on the back foot, the outperformance in banking stocks does highlight some element of confidence that the economy will improve and rates will ultimately rise.

Energy stocks have been one area of weakness, following the Saudi decision to cut crude prices on concerns of deteriorating demand. Rising Delta cases in the US are expected to increase caution within the country, while also hampering travel plans. Nonetheless, with Hurricane Ida having taken millions of barrels out of production, and OPEC refusing US requests to ramp up output, it seems unlikely we are looking at the beginning of a major selloff.