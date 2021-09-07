The return of US markets has failed to lift sentiment, with stocks throughout Europe and the US losing ground. Meanwhile, energy markets are losing traction after Saudi Arabia dropped their prices.
- US markets drag down sentiment, with markets on the back foot
- Banking stocks rise as treasury yields gain ground
- Energy stocks suffer as crude prices decline
US markets are doing their best to sour market sentiment after a belated start to the week. Despite recent optimism that Friday’s poor payrolls figure will lead to delayed FOMC tapering, it appears US traders are less convinced of the positive implications from this economic warnings sign. Nonetheless, we are seeing a strong move higher for US 10-year yields, with the seven-week highs signalling a growing confidence that things are ultimately moving in the right directions. Interestingly, the Nasdaq is providing one rare area of safety, with the index gaining ground despite the fact that rising yields should instead drive growth stock underperformance. On a day that has seen most sectors on the back foot, the outperformance in banking stocks does highlight some element of confidence that the economy will improve and rates will ultimately rise.
Energy stocks have been one area of weakness, following the Saudi decision to cut crude prices on concerns of deteriorating demand. Rising Delta cases in the US are expected to increase caution within the country, while also hampering travel plans. Nonetheless, with Hurricane Ida having taken millions of barrels out of production, and OPEC refusing US requests to ramp up output, it seems unlikely we are looking at the beginning of a major selloff.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back, challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1850
The EUR/USD pair finally gave up to resurgent dollar’s demand, although losses are moderate, as it currently trades around 1.1850. Soft German ZEW Survey and resurgent US government bond yields weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3800 on renewed dollar’s demand
The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure, down to the 1.3780 region as demand for the greenback gathers pace. Hawkish comments from BOE’s Saunders were ignored, despite hinting at tapering.
XAU/USD needs to defend critical $1810 support
Gold price extends its corrective decline from two-month highs into the second straight day on Tuesday, as investors shrug off the effect of a big US NFP miss amid prospects of an extended period of easy monetary policy.
Bitcoin remains strong while altcoins falter
Bitcoin price can advance at least 8% due to the fair value gap present up to $56,361. Ethereum price slows down as it approaches a critical resistance level at $4,071. Ripple price to face a confluence of resistance at $1.70 or before it.
Apple breaks out, so where next?
AAPL stock has broken out of the wedge formation. Apple making fresh all-time highs as equities rally again. The stock remains strongly bullish with indicators pointing higher.