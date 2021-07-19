Global developments
A surge in delta variant COVID cases around the world has dampened the growth outlook and dented risk sentiment. Risk-off moves are seen across asset classes. US Retail sales on Friday beat estimates. Safe haven US treasuries, gold, Yen have got bid up. Commodity-linked currencies are underperforming. The yield on the US 10y ended the week below 1.30% after having risen to 1.42% earlier in the week. Long-term inflation expectations have cooled off and the US yield curve has flattened. Crude prices have dropped as the demand outlook has turned negative on rising Delta variant cases. The situation in South East Asia is particularly concerning with cases surging and vaccination pace being very slow. Philippine Peso and the Thai Baht have been the worst-performing Asian currencies in the last couple of weeks. Indonesia has surpassed India to become the region's epicenter as far as daily cases are concerned. The key event to look forward to this week would be the ECB policy on Thursday, given that Lagarde has hinted at a change in policy guidance to bring it in alignment with the revised monetary policy framework.
Domestic Developments
Equities
Domestic equities too continue to outperform with Nifty managing to close the week above the 15900 marks for the first time. Q1 Corporate Earnings reported so far have been strong, led by the IT sector. We believe the underlying sentiment in equities will continue to remain upbeat as long as 15650 holds on the Nifty on a closing basis.
Bonds
Yields may open lower 2-3bps lower today on a drop in US treasury yields and crude prices. The yield on the New 10y benchmark continues to hover around 6.10%. RBI would conduct the Rs 20000crs purchases under GSAP on Thursday.
USD/INR
Indian Rupee has been a relative outperformer given that the COVID situation has been under control and the pace of vaccinations is much higher compared to other countries in the region. High-frequency indicators are pointing towards a quick rebound in economic activity. Inflows on account of record IPOs in July have also supported the Rupee. Nationalized banks have been seen on a bid in USD/INR around 74.40 levels, likely on behalf of the central bank, to absorb inflows and prevent the Rupee from strengthening. Given broad USD strength, the RBI reaction function, and possible outflows post IPO allocation, the downside in USD/INR is likely to be limited this week. We expect the Rupee to trade a 74.30-75.30 range for the week.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
