Consumer spending surge may define the economic recovery.

Retail sales rise 17.7% in May, more than doubling 8% forecast.

Control group GDP component climbs 11%, estimate was 4.7%.

Equities, dollar Treasury yields gain on sales report.

Retail sales exploded higher in May as many states lifted their shutdown orders and consumers answered with a burst of long deferred consumption.

The 17.7% rise in overall sales easily beat the previous 6.7% record of October 2001 reported the Commerce Department on Tuesday and more than doubled the consensus forecast of 8%. May’s eager resumption immediately followed the revised April decline of 14.7%, originally -16.4%, which is the largest one month drop in the 28-year series.

Retail sales

FXStreet

A portion of the May spending was clearly on items that many people prefer to buy in person rather than on-line or have little utility for a locked-down population. Clothing and accessory outlets saw a 188% increase and sporting goods, hobby and musical instruments and book stores had an 88.2% increase. Car and truck sales jumped 44.1% as dealerships reopened in much of the country and furniture store receipts rose 89.7%.

Non-store retailers, the Commerce Department’s term for internet purchases, had a 9% increase similar to the 9.5% gain in April.

Excluding motor vehicles and parts sales rose 12.4% last month also a record and the April result was revised to -15.2% from -17.2%. Restaurants and bars had a 29.1% rebound in May even though some states, including New York, limited patronage to take-out or curbside pick-up but sales remain 40% lower on the year.

Retail and food service sales

US Commerce Department/US Census Bureau

Market response

Stock prices soared on the sales figures with the Dow opening over 848 points higher and the S&P 500 gaining as much as 86 points. The dollar rose in all the major pairs after the release retaining its gains against all but the Japanese yen into the afternoon. Treasury yields climbed with the 10-year adding four points to 0.741% and the 2-year advancing one to 0.195% (12:18 pm EDT)

Consumption and GDP

In an economy that is two-thirds dependent on consumption, the shape of the US recovery was inevitably going to be determined by the outlook of the consumer. Total retail sales were still down 6.1% on the year in May.

The control group category of retail sales which is the comsumption of component of GDP in the Bureau of Economic Analyisis calculation soared 11% in May, far ahead of the 4.7% consensus prediction and almost erasing the 12.4% revised decline from April.

While the burst of lockdown released spending will be welcome to the many small businesses desperate for cash flow, the health of the economy requires a steady return to normal levels of purchasing, and that means jobs for the many millions who have been laid off. Unemployment insurance for the more than 20 million Americans who are collecting payments is not sufficient to be a sustaining force for the consumer economy.

Nontheless, this is the second surprising and encouraging sign, May's addition of 2.5 million workers to non-farm payrolls was the first, that the economy may be headed for that much derided V-shaped recovery.