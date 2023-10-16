US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction

- Economists expect US Retail Sales to have risen by 0.3% in September, slower than in August.
- But upbeat labor and inflation figures for last month imply an upside surprise is possible.
- The US Dollar may spike in response to the data, at least while Mid-East tensions persist.
Higher prices? No problem – that seems to have been the attitude of America's relentless shoppers in the past few years. Will it continue? There are good reasons to expect upcoming data to show robust consumption, and consequent US Dollar strength.
Here is a preview of the US Retail Sales report for September, due on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT.
Retail sales importance and background
Consumption is roughly two-thirds of the US economy – the world's largest, and even surveys of shopper intentions move markets, regardless of their correlation with real data – which is provided by the Retail Sales report. Investors follow the data closely, and surprises are common in these releases.
The report for September is the most important event of the week, the one which is the last before the Federal Reserve (Fed) enters its blackout period. It is the last significant economic figure the data-dependent bank can relate to.
Earlier indicators for September largely exceeded estimates, pointing to a robust economy. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showed an increase of 336,000 jobs last month, nearly double the estimates. Headline inflation stubbornly stuck to 3.7% and producer prices also picked up.
Nonfarm Payrolls. Source: FXStreet
Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in August and now carry expectations for a meager increase of only 0.3%. This seems inconsistent with these robust figures for last month.
Cautious estimates for last month also seem unconvincing with the broad post-pandemic trend. Consumption has accelerated, as shown in the chart below from the St Louis Fed, which shows the dip that accompanied Covid followed by a strong uptrend.
Personal Consumption Expenditures. Source: Saint Louis Fed.
Retail Sales and expected market reaction
Trading the event is straightforward – an upside surprise would boost the US Dollar while weighing on Gold and stocks. A disappointing outcome would hurt the Greenback while supporting precious metals and equities.
A major surprise would have a long-term impact and overshadow other developments. If the surprise is minor, any move will be short-lived, and markets will look for other catalysts, such as speeches by Fed officials and geopolitics.
Markets have been cheering the lack of further escalation in the Middle East over the weekend. At the time of writing, Israel has refrained from launching a ground offensive, and other regional tensions have been contained. However, fear would grip markets without an outright ceasefire, creating a risk-off mood again, which would be US Dollar-positive.
Final thoughts
US Retail Sales are set to rock markets, especially in the case of a major surprise. Other economic figures were upbeat in September, consumption trends have been accelerating and geopolitics all give the Greenback the upper hand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
