US Retail Sales Preview: Relentless consumer set to lift US Dollar, trigger downside Gold correction

Economists expect US Retail Sales to have risen by 0.3% in September, slower than in August.

But upbeat labor and inflation figures for last month imply an upside surprise is possible.

The US Dollar may spike in response to the data, at least while Mid-East tensions persist.

Higher prices? No problem – that seems to have been the attitude of America's relentless shoppers in the past few years. Will it continue? There are good reasons to expect upcoming data to show robust consumption, and consequent US Dollar strength.

Here is a preview of the US Retail Sales report for September, due on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT.

Retail sales importance and background

Consumption is roughly two-thirds of the US economy – the world's largest, and even surveys of shopper intentions move markets, regardless of their correlation with real data – which is provided by the Retail Sales report. Investors follow the data closely, and surprises are common in these releases.

The report for September is the most important event of the week, the one which is the last before the Federal Reserve (Fed) enters its blackout period. It is the last significant economic figure the data-dependent bank can relate to.

Earlier indicators for September largely exceeded estimates, pointing to a robust economy. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showed an increase of 336,000 jobs last month, nearly double the estimates. Headline inflation stubbornly stuck to 3.7% and producer prices also picked up.

Nonfarm Payrolls. Source: FXStreet

Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in August and now carry expectations for a meager increase of only 0.3%. This seems inconsistent with these robust figures for last month.

Cautious estimates for last month also seem unconvincing with the broad post-pandemic trend. Consumption has accelerated, as shown in the chart below from the St Louis Fed, which shows the dip that accompanied Covid followed by a strong uptrend.

Personal Consumption Expenditures. Source: Saint Louis Fed.

Retail Sales and expected market reaction

Trading the event is straightforward – an upside surprise would boost the US Dollar while weighing on Gold and stocks. A disappointing outcome would hurt the Greenback while supporting precious metals and equities.

A major surprise would have a long-term impact and overshadow other developments. If the surprise is minor, any move will be short-lived, and markets will look for other catalysts, such as speeches by Fed officials and geopolitics.

Markets have been cheering the lack of further escalation in the Middle East over the weekend. At the time of writing, Israel has refrained from launching a ground offensive, and other regional tensions have been contained. However, fear would grip markets without an outright ceasefire, creating a risk-off mood again, which would be US Dollar-positive.

Final thoughts

US Retail Sales are set to rock markets, especially in the case of a major surprise. Other economic figures were upbeat in September, consumption trends have been accelerating and geopolitics all give the Greenback the upper hand.