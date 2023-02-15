Share:

Asia market update: Equity indices generally worsen in Asia; US CPI data was disappointing?; US retail sales due later today, UK CPI also in focus.

General trend

- AUD declines, Aussie bond yields pared rise; RBA Gov Lowe testified.

- AU jobs data due on Thurs.

- Australian equity markets decline amid earnings [CBA, Treasury Wine].

- Fortescue also reported.

- Nikkei 225 erased gain.

- Chinese markets also decline.

- US equity FUTs remain lower.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.4% at 7,398.

- (AU) RBA Gov Lowe: How far rates have to go we are still unsure; Seeing some early evidence that demand is moderating.

- (AU) ACCC [Australia competition regulator] launches inquiry into deposit interest rates.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 4.50% Apr 2033 bonds: Avg Yield: 3.8106%; bid-to-cover: 4.48x.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens flat at 21,116.

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,294.

- (CN) China PBOC conducts CNY499.0B in 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) AT 2.75% VS. 2.75% prior [CNY300B in MLF funds are maturing].

- (CN) China PBOC to issue CNY25B in 3-month and 1-year bills in Hong Kong on Feb 21st (Tues).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 27,686.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: inline with planned amounts.

- (JP) Former Japan top currency diplomat Sakakibara ('Mr Yen'): Newly proposed BoJ Gov Ueda may raise BoJ rates by Q4 2023; Possible the USD/JPY pair move towards 120.

- (JP) Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) releases draft guidelines for structured bond sales (as expected).

Korea

- Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,473.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 3.3%e.

- (KR) South Korean President Yoon: Some public utility fares need to be kept at least during first half of year.

North America

- (US) JAN CPI M/M: 0.5% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 6.4% V 6.2%E (7th straight deceleration in annual pace but at the at high-end of all analysts' expectation range); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.5%e.

- (US) Philly Fed’s Harker (voter): Today's CPI report shows inflation is not moving down quickly.

Europe

- (UK) UK PM Sunak to meet with EU leaders this week in Bavaria in an effort to reach a deal for Brexit on Northern Ireland – press.

- (UK) Reportedly UK PM considering a public sector pay deal that would backdate next year's wage increase in effort to end strike actions - FT.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.5%, ASX 200 -1.1% , Hang Seng -1.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.5% ; Kospi -1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0714-1.0744 ; JPY 133.17-132.54 ; AUD 0.6991-0.6929 ;NZD 0.6342-0.6299.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,856/oz; Crude Oil -1% at $78.31/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.0657/lb.