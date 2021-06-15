US Retail and the Producer Price Index: Fed policy at cross-purposes after sales and inflation figures

- Retail Sales fall 1.3% in May, missing the -0.8% forecast.
- Producer Prices soar 6.6% in May, largest gain in a decade.
- Inflation and stagnant consumer spending imperil economic recovery.
The on-again, off-again US consumer reversed course in May, with Retail Sales falling 1.3% as producer inflation jumped to its highest rate in over a decade. April’s sales total was revised up to 0.9% from flat.
Retail Sales
FXStreet
Consumer inflation may be taking a bite out of spending with May’s 5% jump in prices from last year joined by a 6.6% surge in the annual Producer Price index (PPI).
PPI
FXStreet
Equities slipped after the reports, while Treasury yields were slightly higher and the dollar lost ground against the majors.
The sales and inflation figures will have scant direct impact on the week’s major event, the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which concludes early Wednesday afternoon. The governors will no doubt stay the course on policy and with the contention that recent inflation is a transitory phenomenon.
However, the sales and PPI figures underline the weakening constitution of the US economy and pose difficult problems for monetary policy.
Consumer spending
Consumer spending over the past six month has been enabled exclusively by stimulus payments. Over the past half-year Retail Sales have increased an average of 2.3% a month with three positive and three negative results.
Except for the stimulus heavy months of January and March with a combined gain of 18.3%, overall Retail Sales would be lower since last November.
Inflation
The May PPI increase promises continued price increases in the months ahead as retailers pass on their product costs to the consumer.
Inflation has become the Fed’s main concern. Consumer prices have more than tripled this year, rising from a 1.4% annual rate in January to 5% in May.
While the Fed’s contention that the bulk of these gains are due to the statistical base-effect from last year's lockdown collapse is correct, price increases are proving more widespread and persistent than expected.
Commodity prices are near a six-year high and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the North American crude standard, is up 50% this year.
In addition, dislocations in supply chains and component production have created shortages in consumer goods, driving prices higher.
Wages have also started to move higher. Worker reluctance to rejoin employment despite the record 9.3 million open positions in April, according to the JOLTS job openings data, have forced employers to boost compensation. Last week’s Nonfarm payroll information showed a 2% gain in average hourly earnings.
Conclusion
The US economy is rapidly evolving in a direction that puts the Federal Reserve in a difficult bind.
Consumer spending, the mainstay of the American economy, has been supported by massive amounts of deficit financing from Washington. Without those fiscal injections, US consumption would have fallen in the seven months since the election.
Those trillions of printed dollars also contribute to inflation.
Early in the pandemic response Fed Chair Jerome Powell called repeatedly for a fiscal response to match the bank’s monetary policy efforts.
Eventually Washington responded, but the monetary spigot has been left wide open and the Fed is in no position to call for it to be closed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, choppy after US retail sales missed estimates with a drop of 1.3% but on top of upward revisions. Increases in producer prices accelerated last month.
GBP/USD bounces off two-month lows
GBP/USD has bounced off the fresh two-month low of 1.4034 but remains depressed. The delay in Britain's reopening is outweighing upbeat UK job figures. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.