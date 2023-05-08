Share:

Markets

US equities were stronger Friday, with the S&P 500 up 1.8% after four down days despite a week of better earnings that delivered strikingly. But the more robust payroll reports pushed back against recession fears that a midweek short-selling frenzy on regional US bank stocks had stocked. Importantly, NFP continues to be the primary counterbalance to hard-landing fears.

Another boost to stocks on Friday came from regional banks, whose shares recovered a bit at the end of a brutal week. Shares of PacWest surged more than 80%, cutting their decline on the week to around 40%. The KRE( SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF) overall rallied 6.29 %%, bringing its weekly drop to less than 10%.

While US stocks have remained relatively resilient to debt ceiling fears in other parts of the market, anxiety over US default is at an all-time high. Historically, markets have not started worrying about a debt limit default until 2-4 weeks before the anticipated x-date(believed to be the end of July). But anxiety is building early this time and shifted into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned that a default could occur as soon as June 1. T-bills maturing in early June traded at a 55bp discount over May and July maturities, while the 1Y US sovereign CDS spread hit a record high of 1.77%

Oil

Despite the nearly 4 % recovery in oil markets Friday, forward prices suggest investors remain pessimistic about recession fears and headlines about elevated oil supply in Russia and Iran while questioning OPEC‘s limited compliance.

Debt ceiling risks, weakness in Chinese industrial data, and falling distillate cracks are also fueling concerns about demand.

And since the US is oil self-sufficient with massive deposits in The Gulf of Mexico and Texas, there should be no panic in the White House to fill up the strategic reserves, especially with the boldest cleantech policy incentive any country has embarked on, as The Inflation Reduction Act powering the switch of the EV evolution.

Given the sharpest oil price drops have coincided with rising fears that regional banking stress will push the US into recession and magnify as negative gamma effects kick in. With angst in regional US bank stocks easing on Friday, oil prices increased in concert with KRE.

Markets will likely open and possibly trade cautiously again this week given the more significant unknowns than knowns around default risk in both private ( Banks and CRE) and public sectors ( Debt Ceiling).