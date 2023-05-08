Markets
US equities were stronger Friday, with the S&P 500 up 1.8% after four down days despite a week of better earnings that delivered strikingly. But the more robust payroll reports pushed back against recession fears that a midweek short-selling frenzy on regional US bank stocks had stocked. Importantly, NFP continues to be the primary counterbalance to hard-landing fears.
Another boost to stocks on Friday came from regional banks, whose shares recovered a bit at the end of a brutal week. Shares of PacWest surged more than 80%, cutting their decline on the week to around 40%. The KRE( SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF) overall rallied 6.29 %%, bringing its weekly drop to less than 10%.
While US stocks have remained relatively resilient to debt ceiling fears in other parts of the market, anxiety over US default is at an all-time high. Historically, markets have not started worrying about a debt limit default until 2-4 weeks before the anticipated x-date(believed to be the end of July). But anxiety is building early this time and shifted into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned that a default could occur as soon as June 1. T-bills maturing in early June traded at a 55bp discount over May and July maturities, while the 1Y US sovereign CDS spread hit a record high of 1.77%
Oil
Despite the nearly 4 % recovery in oil markets Friday, forward prices suggest investors remain pessimistic about recession fears and headlines about elevated oil supply in Russia and Iran while questioning OPEC‘s limited compliance.
Debt ceiling risks, weakness in Chinese industrial data, and falling distillate cracks are also fueling concerns about demand.
And since the US is oil self-sufficient with massive deposits in The Gulf of Mexico and Texas, there should be no panic in the White House to fill up the strategic reserves, especially with the boldest cleantech policy incentive any country has embarked on, as The Inflation Reduction Act powering the switch of the EV evolution.
Given the sharpest oil price drops have coincided with rising fears that regional banking stress will push the US into recession and magnify as negative gamma effects kick in. With angst in regional US bank stocks easing on Friday, oil prices increased in concert with KRE.
Markets will likely open and possibly trade cautiously again this week given the more significant unknowns than knowns around default risk in both private ( Banks and CRE) and public sectors ( Debt Ceiling).
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.