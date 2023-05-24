Front end US rates rose for the eighth consecutive day as inflation worries come back front and center, trumping worries around the need for accommodative policy on instability in the banking sector.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0800, as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautiously optimistic market sentiment. Traders look forward to the German IFO survey, ECB Lagarde's speech and the Fed Minutes for a clear directional bias.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2450 amid hot UK inflation data, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2450 early Wednesday, reversing the spike led by hot UK inflation data. The annualized UK core CPI rose 6.8% in April, surpassing the market expectation and the March reading of 6.2% by a wide margin. Bailey's speech and Fed Minutes are in focus.
Gold ticks lower to $1,970 level, focus remains on FOMC minutes
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some selling near the $1,980 region during the early European session on Wednesday.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
AI has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.