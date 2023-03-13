Over the past few days, we have seen the second and third largest bank failures in US history. A question remains whether we have seen the last of these failures and what other ripple effects could occur.
In the currency markets, the dollar index dropped below 104, reaching a three-week low for the third consecutive session. Signature and Silicon Valley Bank's failure has sparked speculation that the US Federal Reserve might adopt a less aggressive policy tightening approach at its next meeting, with Goldman Sachs even suggesting a pause. Money markets now indicate a more than 70% probability of a 25-basis-points hike next week, a sharp reversal from the previous week. However, a better-than-anticipated US jobs report published on Friday supports the argument for further rate increases. Investors are anticipating important US inflation data on Tuesday, which will provide insight into the central bank's rate-hike trajectory.
Some of the best performers in the face of the US dollar decline has been risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian (+1.40%) and New Zealand dollars (+1.45%). The British pound is also on the leader board, appreciating +1.3%. Perhaps suggesting a vote of no-confidence in traditional banking, Bitcoin has experienced an 18% surge over the last 24 hours, surpassing $24,200, its most significant daily gain in almost a month. Elsewhere, Gold is up +2.4% to $1,911, its highest level in over a month.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0700 as focus turns to US CPI Premium
EUR/USD peaked on Monday at 1.0748, the strongest level since February 14 and then pulled back modestly, holding above 1.0700. Technical indicators are biased to the upside. Current market conditions and incoming US CPI could trigger sharp moves. The DXY remains under pressure amid higher US Yields.
GBP/USD rises further, hits one-month highs near 1.2200
GBP/USD advanced further above 1.2150 and approached 1.2200, as the US Dollar Index tumbled by more than 1%. The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure as investors expect a softer Federal Reserve amid SVB turmoil. Key reports ahead: UK employment and US inflation.
Gold trades above $1,910 as US yields remain near monthly lows Premium
Gold price has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed above $1,910 for the first time since early February on Monday. The yellow metal is holding firm, near daily highs as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield drops 5.60% on the day, slightly below 3.50% amid SVB drama.
Maker deploys “emergency DAI parameter change” proposal following SVB collapse
The ongoing instability in the financial sector impacted what is considered to be one of the safest asset types in the crypto market. Stablecoins took a hit over the weekend following the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank, one of the biggest US bank failures.
The Fed faces an even more difficult task amid financial system turmoil
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank since Friday, March 10, the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, have sent shock-waves through the financial system.