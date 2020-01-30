US GDP expanded at a 2.1% annual rate in the fourth quarter.

Consumer spending diminished but remained the backbone of growth.

Net trade added 1.48% to GDP as exports rose and imports declined.

The US expansion remained steady in the final quarter growing at a 2.1% pace as the economy continued to be dragged down by weak business spending.

Growth equaled the third quarter and was slightly ahead of the 2% rate in the second leaving the yearly average at 2.325% for the slowest annual improvement since 2016. Economic activity expanded 2.9% in 2018 and 2.4% according to estimates from the Commerce Department on Thursday.

US Anualized GDP

FXStreet

As has been true for the past year GDP was driven by consumer spending which accounts for two-thirds of US economic output. Core personal consumption expenditures rose 1.3% in the quarter down from 2.1% in the prior three months. For all of 2019 the increase was 1.625%, in 2018 it was 1.95%.

Core PCE

FXStreet

Business investment has yet to recover from its year-long slough.

Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, the classification of durable goods used as an analog for business spending, fell 0.9% in December missing the forecast for a flat result. November’s figure was unrevised at 0.1%.

Business Investment declined sharply in the second half of 2019. Spending averaged -0.13% per month far lower than the 0.35% of the first six months. However, there has been modest improvement in the fourth quarter. Investment averaged 0.1% a month up from -0.37% for the third quarter. These orders fell 1.5% in 2019 in contrast with the 0.8% gain the previous year.

The China trade dispute has been the central factor the negative sentiment in the business sector and by implication in the drought of investment. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management has been in contraction for five months and the trade war is cited time and again in the comments as the major reason.

The US-China trade deal signed on January 15th is expected to improve commercial relations between the world’s two largest economies and gradually return activity to the manufacturing sectors in both countries. The health crisis in China will likely delay Beijing’s performance and in turn its impact in the US.

International trade added to GDP in the fourth quarter. Exports rose 1.5% and imports, mostly of automobiles and consumer goods fell 8.7%. This produced a 1.48% net addition to economic activity as the Bureau of Economic Analysis accounting procedures add the value of exports to GDP and subtract imports. It was the largest contribution from trade since the second quarter of 2009

Nonresidential fixed income investment, a category including business spending on construction, equipment and software, dropped at a 1.5% rate in fourth quarter and is down slightly on the year.

The current US expansion which began as the financial crisis recession ended in June 2009 became the longest on record last July. Despite the longevity the economy has continued to produce large amounts of new employment and the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5% in fifty years. Three Federal Reserve rate decreases totaling 0.75% from July to October may have helped keep the expansion on track.