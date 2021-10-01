Once again, there is a risk that the US Treasury will not be able to pay its debts on time. There are essentially two decisions at stake. One is about the budget for the fiscal year that started on October 1 and the second issue is the debt ceiling. The situation came to a head on September 27, when the necessary majority in the US Senate could not be reached for a package that included both issues. An agreement on the budget was reached at the last minute, thus avoiding a government shutdown. At least for now, because the budget was only approved until December 3. The macroeconomic consequences would have been bearable, however, as this would have "only" involved the suspension of non-essential payments. According to the US definition, this includes the salaries of civil servants in the administrative apparatus, but not interest and social security payments.

On the other hand, there would be dramatic consequences if the debt ceiling were not raised or suspended in time. This would mean that no new debts may be incurred. Actually, this point was already reached on August 1, but until now the upcoming payments could be made with reserves. According to the US Treasury Secretary, however, these reserves will be exhausted on about October 18. Since the US budget foresees a substantial deficit, a sudden change to a balanced budget will have to be made from that point on, as no more new debt can be incurred. This can only be achieved by abruptly cutting payments. Scenarios in which the servicing of the national debt remains untouched in order to prevent a default and correspondingly less is paid out in other areas are possible, but seem unlikely. This is because there is no legal basis for treating creditors differently.

The problem with raising the debt ceiling lies in the Senate, where the Democrats have 50 of 100 seats. This means a majority, because, in the event of a tie, the vote of the Democrat vice president decides. The Republicans thus point out that their support for raising the debt ceiling is not necessary. In fact, however, 60 out of 100 votes are needed in the Senate, unless a reconciliation procedure is used. Then a majority is indeed enough. Thus, the Democrats could actually get the debt ceiling increase through the Senate. However, they are reluctant to do so, as they do not want to be associated with rising debt alone. Furthermore, reconciliation is procedurally complex and it is questionable whether it can even be completed by October 18. As if the debt ceiling were not challenging enough, two huge packages (infrastructure, social security) of the Biden administration are being negotiated at the same time, where even the Democrats are divided among themselves.

A government shutdown could be averted for now. However, without raising or suspending the debt ceiling, a general default of the United States would occur sometime after October 18. The consequences would be dramatic and can hardly be estimated. Capital markets would become turbulent. The impact on banks could be even more dramatic if the credit rating of US government bonds were to be downgraded significantly by the rating agencies due to a default. Banks would then probably hoard liquidity. However, in our view, these obvious serious consequences make it unlikely that it will come to that. We assume that the markets will see it that way, too. Only if there is still no solution in sight in the days before October 18 could the markets start to move.

Download The Full Week Ahead