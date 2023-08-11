US producer prices, both including and excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% m/m in July. This is the first positive surprise for the indicator in six months - before this, prices had regularly missed average forecasts, supporting expectations of a rapid easing of price pressures.
The annualised growth rate for the headline index rose from 0.2% to 0.8%. The core price index maintained its growth rate of 2.4% y/y. The main driver of price growth in July was higher service prices, among which distributive trades (+0.7% m/m) stood out. Among the goods groups, food was the main price driver.
This report may reinforce expectations of a second wave of inflation, this time linked to the strength of the economy, which is pushing up prices of services and several commodities.
Such data may not be enough to seriously reinforce expectations of a Fed rate hike in September, with the odds now estimated at 13.5%. However, interest rate futures are pricing in a 33% chance of a hike before the end of the year, up from 25% a week ago.
In other words, markets continue to move away from their initial assumption that a rapid cut would follow a sharp hike. And this idea is not sitting well with the equity indices, as the most interest rate sensitive Nasdaq100 fell 0.8% on the latest report, taking its losses for the day to 1.2%. This dip below the 50-day moving average suggests a growing chance of a correction to the year-to-date gains.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000 after US data
EUR/USD trades in the lower half of its daily range below 1.1000 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI rose 0.8% in July, compared to only 0.1% in June, and helped the US Dollar find demand, dragging the pair lower.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2700 area as USD rebounds
GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2700 area, erasing a large portion of daily gains in the process. Following the stronger-than-expected producer inflation data from the US, the US Dollar stays resilient and weighs on the pair.
Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields rise
Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,920 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory above 4.1% after July Producer Price Index (PPI) data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price breaks $50 on Gemini after relisting, Ripple XRP holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal
XRP price rally exploded, the altcoin hit $50 on Gemini exchange. The relisting announcement by the crypto exchange platform was received with much enthusiasm in the crypto community.
MULN stock reverse split fails to push shares above $1 in premarket
Mullen Automotive stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.