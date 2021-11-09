The melt-up in US equities has persisted into the new week, with the move coming from the latest dovish communication out from the Federal Reserve. This has weighed on the US Dollar as well, with the Buck also taking an added hit on the passage in Congress of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as US dollar drops with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, extending a three-day rebound. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields lower, shrugging off a cautious market mood amid resurfacing Chinese property sector woes. German ZEW, PPI and central bankers’ speeches in focus.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 amid weaker US dollar, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month amid a weaker US dollar. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold looks to $1,834 key hurdle amid softer USD
Gold benefits from the downbeat US dollar to refresh a two-month high of around $1,825. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over Fed’s next moves despite reflation fears. US dollar drops due to falling Treasury yields. Powell’s speech eyed.
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Lucid Motors jumps nearly 10% to clinch nine-month highs
LCID jumped to its highest levels since February 2021 at $47.87 before retracing to $45.92 at the close, still adding 9.86% on the day. The Electric Vehicle (EV) stock is up 13% so far in November, having climbed 46% in October.