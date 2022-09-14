The US Producer Price Index fell by 0.1% in August after falling by 0.4% the month before. The annual growth rate slowed to 8.7% compared to 9.8% a month earlier and peaked at 11.7% in March.

The positive sentiment from this decisive slowdown is spoilt by the fact that inflation trends, like yesterday's CPI report, look broader. The core PPI added 0.4% last month, having risen steadily over the past 21 months. The annualized inflation rate (9.7%) peaked in March, like the overall index, with the latest data pointing to an increase of 7.3% y/y.

Although the annual growth rate is slowing down, the monthly price increase of the core index gives little reason to expect a softening of the Fed's stance. If the core PPI continues to increase on average at the same rate as in the last five months, this translates into a nearly 4% annual growth rate which is still above target.

Producer prices act as a leading indicator compared to consumer inflation. They are setting up a further widening of the inflationary spiral, which will require the Fed to fight inflation for longer. However, in our view, the current dynamics hardly justify a steeper rate hike, but only a longer rate hike.