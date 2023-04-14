In a similar re-run of the previous day’s inflation data, US Producer Prices were much better than expected. Yet, despite this, there were some alarming indications in the subtext data detail.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.