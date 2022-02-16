Global developments
Global risk sentiment turned around yesterday on news that Russia was partially withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border after some military drills ended. Safe havens sold off and risk assets saw short covering. US long-term yields rose 10bps post the news but have come off a couple of basis points from highs since. US equities rallied with S&P500 ending 1.6% higher. European equities ended with gains of around 2%. Crude prices came off 3% with Brent retreating to USD 93 per barrel. The Dollar has weakened against commodity currencies and EM currencies. The US president has however said that the US has not verified Russia's claims of withdrawal of troops and that the threat of invasion continues to persist. After the CPI, even the Jan US PPI beat estimates. US Jan retail sales due today will throw light on strength of consumption and aggregate demand in the US economy. The focus will also be on the FOMC minutes today for signs of how swiftly Fed members intend to hike rates and normalize the balance sheet.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities almost erased the losses from the day before with the Nifty rising 3% to 17352. Midcap and smallcap indices rose 2.9% and 2.5% respectively. VIX cooled off to 20.6 from around 23.4. Asian equities are trading positive.
Bonds and rates
Bonds had gained initially with the yield on 10y dropping to 6.60% but sold off later as risk sentiment recovered. The yield on 10y ended almost unchanged at 6.68%. 3y and 5y OIS rose 3-4bps to end at 5.22% and 5.64% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee was trading close to 75.70 in early trade but strengthened post news of Russia's troop withdrawal to end the session at 75.34. The 1y forward yield had dropped to 3.72% but ended the session at 3.86% as spot USD/INR sold off. The 3m ATMF implied vols had risen above 5% and were on course to end above 5% for the first time in 81 sessions but eventually ended at 4.94%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at spots levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30 - 74.40 level. For very short term import cover near 74.70 - 74.80 levels. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.30 – 76.40 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
