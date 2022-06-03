USDINR 77.50 ▼ 0.15%.

EUR/USD 1.0754 ▲ 0.08%.

GBP/USD 1.2576 ▲ 0.01%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.452 ▲ 0.24%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.920 ▲ 0.19%.

ADXY 104.09 ▲ 0.03%.

Brent Oil 117.45 ▼0.14%.

Gold 1,871.90 ▲ 0.03%.

NIFTY 50 16,776.50 ▲ 0.89%.

Global developments

US May ADP print missed estimates, coming in at 128000. This was the lowest addition in the pandemic era recovery period. Hiring is slowing down as was also indicated by employment component of ISM manufacturing. This makes today's May jobs report extremely important. Headline NFP print is expected at 325k and unemployment rate is expected at 3.5%.

Fed member Mester said the course of Fed hikes from September would depend on how inflation pans out. Like most other Fed members she too is in favour of hiking 50bps at each of the next two meetings.

OPEC+ decided to increase production by greater than expected from July (by 648k barrels per day against estimates of 440k increase).

Price action across assets

The Dollar has weakened across the board. Euro and Sterling have recovered fully from day before yesterday's drop and are up more than 100pips from yesterday lows. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar. A weak jobs report today could further fuel USD weakness. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. US yields are steady with 10y yield at 2.92%. Crude is higher despite a larger than expected increase in output by OPEC+ as actual output may be lower as Russia, Angola and Nigeria would not be able to increase output as per the new higher quota. US equities rallied with S&P500 and Nasdaq ending 1.8% and 2.7% higher respectively. Asian equities are trading with gains of around 0.5%.

Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI.

Domestic developments

Trade deficit widened to a record USD 23.33 bn in May with exports at USD 37.29bn and imports at USD 60.62bn. Higher petroleum, gold and coal imports contributed to the higher import number.

Revenue secretary said there could be a shortfall to the extent of Rs 1.5lakh crs in indirect tax collections in current fiscal on account of fuel tax and import duty cuts.

USD/INR

Range bound price action continued in USD/INR. For 13 sessions now the Rupee has been confined to extremely narrow intraday ranges. This has resulted in 3m ATMF implied vols dropping all the way to 5.36% from 6.60%. 1y forward yield was steady at 3.75%.

Bonds and rates

Bonds came under pressure on account of higher US treasury yields. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 3bps higher at 7.4350%. Focus will be on the Rs 32000crs Gsec auction today. 5y OIS ended 2bps higher at 7.02% .

Equities

Domestic equities saw a strong session yesterday with Nifty ending 0.6% higher at 16628. Metals, Oil and gas and Tech stocks drove gains while banks underperformed.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.80. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 75.50–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.00–78.90.

EU gives final approval to sanctions targeting Russian oil and Sberbank.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.49)

Range bound price action continued in the USDINR pair. For 13 sessions now the Indian rupee has been confined to extremely narrow intraday ranges. Bonds came under pressure on account of higher US treasury yields. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar. The Dollar has weakened across the board. A weak jobs report today could further fuel USD weakness. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. Hiring is slowing down as was also indicated by employment component of ISM manufacturing. This makes today's May jobs report extremely important. Headline NFP print is expected at 325k and unemployment rate is expected at 3.5%. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 77.25-77.55.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0753)

EURUSD remains sidelined near 1.0750, after bouncing off a two-week low. The common currency have strengthened before release of Nonfarm payroll and US ISM Services PMI for May. OPEC decision to raise output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July have supported the risk sentiment. Next week’s ECB meeting is set to be the formal end of ECB net asset purchases and a clear signal to hike rates in July, although the size of the first rate hike is slightly uncertain. The market is well ahead of the view that rate hikes are likely at most of the meetings going in to H2 and excess liquidity will fall. It will be hard for ECB to surprise on the hawkish side versus those market expectations. Some pushback against recession risks and/or confidence in inflation turning around ‘sooner than later can be seen. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0710 to 1.0800

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2573)

GBP almost recovered losses of Wednesday and is currently hovering slightly below 1.2600. on the US data front, ADP data showcased that small businesses are struggling to keep up with larger businesses when competing for workers. The services sectors added 104,000 jobs, led by a 46,000 increase in education and health services workers. Further, an upward revision of durable goods order failed to support the greenback. There were no UK data on Thursday's schedule and markets were closed for both Thursday and Friday for the Queen's Jubilee. The price action in GBPUSD will be driven by demand for USD, risk sentiment and data release from US. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2510 to 1.2620.

USD/JPY (Spot: 129.85)

The pair has turned rangebound around 130 level after a sheer upside move from the crucial support of 127.00. The pair ended its four-day winning streak on Thursday with a minute downside closing. Despite the underperformance by the US dollar index (DXY) on Thursday after the release of the US ADP Employment Change, the Japanese yen have not strengthened significantly, this indicates a compelling weakness in yen. As per the market consensus, the US NFP is expected to report 325k job additions in the labor market. The consensus is already lower than the prior print of 428k and the 12-month average job additions of 551.6k. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 129.60 to 130.50

India’s manufacturing PMI expands in May despite inflation headwinds; export orders at 11-year high.

Economic calendar