US consumer inflation slowed to 4.9%, just below the expected 5.0% and unchanged from the previous month. The initial market impulse was to sell the dollar and buy equities as the slowdown in price growth brings the end of the rate hike phase and the Fed’s dovish stance closer.
However, the strong market move had no chance of being sustained as it was too early to celebrate victory over inflation. Moreover, there are increasing signs that an inflationary spiral is taking hold.
Monthly price increases are still below the 2% target, with total price increases over the past six months close to 1.8%, or 2.4%, excluding food and energy. The slowdown in the annual rate is mainly due to the high base effect, but the monthly rate does not allow for a monetary policy reversal to be considered as an actual plan for the coming months.
Moreover, the latest economic data points to the strength of the economy, which does not allow for the expectation that weaker demand will allow price pressures to cool. The source of disinflation is more likely to be lower import and commodity prices, but this is not a sufficient reason to cut interest rates.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bittrex to receive 250 BTC loan valued at $7M to commence its bankruptcy case
United States Judge, Brendan Shannon, has approved Bittrex exchange’s request for 250 Bitcoin (BTC) to kickstart the bankruptcy case. Based on the prevailing rates, that much crypto is worth approximately $7 million.
RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April.