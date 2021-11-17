US president Joe Biden to announce Fed chair in “next four days” [Video]

- Headlines in play today (00:00).

- A look at the recent strength in the US Dollar (1:31).

- GBP outperforms after UK CPI comes in higher than expected (3:35).

- Biden hints at his Fed Chair selection in the coming days (6:19).

- COVID restrictions reimplemented across the Eurozone (9:42).

- EV startup Lucid is now bigger than Ford Motor and GM (13:48).

- Netflix to start reporting weekly viewing numbers (15:44).

- Redefine Meat brings 3D printed vegan cuts to restaurants (19:03).

- Main calendar events to watch out for today (20:51).