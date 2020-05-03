US President Donald Trump: “Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct” on China

US President Donald Trump has tweeted the following:
Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the US Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner...
Market implications
Geopolitical tensions between the US and China are heating up which should b a catalyst for risk-off. More on this here:
As for what currency to trade AUD/JPY is the FX markets risk-barometer and could be offering a short opportunity as outlined in the following article:
EUR/USD: Still depending on the dollar
EUR/USD mildly positive needs to clear the 1.1000 psychological threshold. The pair hit 1.1018 on Friday but retreated ahead of the close to end the week with substantial gains at 1.0980.
GBP/USD: Fears of an extended economic setback weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair retreated sharply at the end of the week after flirting with April’s monthly high, settling around the 1.2500 level. UK PM Johnson said the UK is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised to 32.6 in April.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come
Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.
WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data
WTI crude oil reaches prices past $20 after Baker Hughes data. US drillers cut active oil rigs for the seventh consecutive week. Oil prices appreciate as OPEC+ begins record output cuts.